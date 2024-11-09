Transforming Home Fitness: How Portl Is Integrating AI For Personalized Workouts

Q3. Can you share more details about Portl's future plans to expand its product range beyond the smart mirror?

We are excited about the future of Portl, and we have some great plans in the pipeline. One of our upcoming launches is a line of Connected Strength systems, designed to meet the growing demand for strength training at home. Strength training is essential for long-term health, and these new products will cater to everyone—from beginners to seasoned athletes—helping them build strength and improve their fitness. These systems will complement our smart mirror, offering a more complete approach to at-home fitness and wellness.