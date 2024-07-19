Tirupati Tyres Set For Massive Surge: ₹350 Crore Order From Michelin Fuels Stock Market Optimism

Stock Market Experts Bullish on Tirupati Tyres:

News of the impending Michelin order has sent shockwaves through the Indian stock market, with brokers and market experts expressing unwavering optimism about Tirupati Tyres' future prospects. They anticipate a meteoric rise in the company's share price, estimating that the stock could soar from its current level of around ₹20 to a staggering ₹250 within the next six months, representing an unprecedented 1250% gain.