The Power Of Networking: How Kenchen Bharwani’s Connections Built An Off-Price Fashion Empire

Her hands-on approach directly influences the improvement of working conditions and skills for women in the industry. It particularly evident in her buying trips to countries like Pakistan - where she worked directly with an independent female-led inspection company to form an inspection team with her guidelines and standards. And during her trip to Ethiopia, she provided guidance to the technical detail requirements of the men’s activewear line production that she developed to the female factory workers as well as the quality control guidelines. This didn’t only gave them new knowledge to work with for other men’s activewear line project orders received by the factory, but also equipped them with the skills to succeed in the global market. This direct involvement fosters stronger bonds and creates more opportunities for the women she works with.