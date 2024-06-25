'The Marketing Roundtable' - Edition 1.0: The Ultimate Gathering For New Age Marketing Mavericks

Under the provocative theme, "Why New Age Marketing is Dark yet Glamorous," this invite-only, closed-room virtual roundtable will light up screens at 5 PM on Tuesday.



This high-energy event promises to be a pulsating convergence of over 15 leading CMOs, top creators, and industry enablers from across the country.

An Electrifying Line-up of Special Guests

Prepare to be dazzled by an array of special guests who are the rockstars of the marketing world:

Trackin Tech : Asia's biggest tech creator, known for redefining tech content.

Appurv Gupta : Celebrated creator, blending humor with insightful content.

Dheeraj Bhojwani : VP, IIM-A Venture Fund, with a keen eye for disruptive innovations.

Naim Siddiqui : CEO, Momentum, a visionary in the digital marketing space.

Other notable influencers set to inspire and engage.

The Titans of Industry Joining the Party

The event is a powerhouse gathering of marketing leaders whose combined ad spends exceed a staggering $100 million. Here’s a peek at who’s coming:

Apurva Khandare : Vertical Marketing Head, Reliance Retail

Ashray Sachdeva : Sr Marketing Manager, Amazon MiniTV

Varun Sehgal : Director - Omni Channel & Brand, LimeRoad

Manoj Singh : Head of Marketing, Cornitos

Sharjil Shaikh : Director of Media Relations, CoinDCX

Yukti : Senior Marketing Head, KuKu FM

Pranesh Urs : VP & Head of Marketing, Ather Energy

Pankaj Soni : VP, Marketing, Spinny

And leaders from Hindustan Unilever, Techno Sports, CoinSwitch, Foodlinks F & B Holdings, Bonkers Corner, and many more influential companies.

Event Highlights: More than Just Another Marketing Talk

This isn’t your typical corporate event. It’s a vibrant, interactive experience aimed at educating marketers and consumer brand founders on mastering new-age marketing mediums. Key highlights include:

Exclusive Insights : Hear from top CMOs about their roller-coaster rides through the new age marketing landscape. Expect tales of triumph and tales of caution, all served with a side of actionable advice.

Networking Opportunities : Rub virtual shoulders with marketing luminaries and industry enablers. Forge connections, spark collaborations, and expand your professional network in ways you never imagined.

Real-World Case Studies: Dive into practical knowledge drawn from shared experiences and customized dashboards, making this an invaluable learning experience.

Hot Topics on the Agenda

Expect a treasure trove of insights on:

The Glamour and Perils of Influencer Marketing

Navigating the Complexities of Digital Ad Spend

Data-Driven Marketing: Beyond the Buzzwords

The Future of Consumer Engagement in a Post-Pandemic World

Building Authentic Brand Narratives in an Era of Skepticism

"Our mission with 'The Marketing Roundtable' is to create a space where the brightest minds in marketing can come together to share their insights and experiences," says Vinay Mehta, CEO of CultureX. "We aim to demystify the complexities of new-age marketing, enabling brands to tackle challenges with confidence and creativity. This event is about learning, collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marketing."

About CultureX

CultureX stands at the forefront of marketing technology innovation, committed to revolutionizing the way marketing knowledge is shared. This event epitomizes CultureX’s mission to support and educate the marketing community, ensuring that both established professionals and aspiring marketers can benefit from the collective wisdom of industry leaders.

Join the Revolution

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to be part of a marketing revolution. For more information and inquiries, please email: partnerships@culturex.in.