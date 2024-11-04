The AI Revolution In Urban Mobility: Insights From A Machine Learning Engineer

After receiving her Masters degree in Machine Learning at Columbia, where she broadened her perspective on how AI can be used to solve real-world problems, Rachita began working for Lyft. At Lyft, she has been able to scale her passion for AI to a broader audience, impacting millions of users through innovative solutions that enhance ride reliability, reduce wait times, and optimize driver-rider matching. "Ridesharing is such a dynamic field; you're dealing with thousands of data points that change every second—traffic conditions, driver locations, rider demand—and AI gives you the tools to make sense of all that complexity in real-time", Rachita explained.