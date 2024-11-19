Soulful Voice With A Heart Of Gold: Sumeet Tappoo’s Journey Of Music And Service

Originally from Fiji and now based in Mumbai, Sumeet is an MBA graduate who transitioned from business into a successful singing career. Over the years, he has amassed a remarkable collection of over 40 albums, spanning genres such as devotional music and ghazals. With many more releases in the pipeline, Sumeet's dedication to his craft continues to shine through, and he is excited about his upcoming projects. His popularity has surged in recent years, reflected in successful concerts both in India and around the globe. His recent U.S. tour in March 2024 was particularly successful, with five cities hosting his performances, all of which were sold out.