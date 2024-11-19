Soulful Voice With A Heart Of Gold: Sumeet Tappoo’s Journey Of Music And Service

Award-winning singer Sumeet Tappoo has risen to great heights in the music world in recent years, garnering widespread acclaim for his work. Among his most notable recent releases is Dil Pareshan Karta Hai, an album that debuted in late August and features collaboration with the legendary lyricist Gulzar. The complete album, recently released on YouTube, has quickly captured the hearts of music lovers, solidifying Sumeet's position as a prominent figure in the Indian music scene.
Originally from Fiji and now based in Mumbai, Sumeet is an MBA graduate who transitioned from business into a successful singing career. Over the years, he has amassed a remarkable collection of over 40 albums, spanning genres such as devotional music and ghazals. With many more releases in the pipeline, Sumeet's dedication to his craft continues to shine through, and he is excited about his upcoming projects. His popularity has surged in recent years, reflected in successful concerts both in India and around the globe. His recent U.S. tour in March 2024 was particularly successful, with five cities hosting his performances, all of which were sold out.
But while Sumeet's musical accomplishments are impressive, it is his devotion to community service that truly sets him apart. In an industry where many artists focus exclusively on their careers, Sumeet has spent much of his life working tirelessly to improve the lives of others. His commitment to humanitarian work spans multiple countries and focuses on key areas such as healthcare, education, and nutrition.
One of Sumeet’s most significant contributions is in his home country of Fiji. Alongside his wife, Dr. Krupali, and his parents, Mahendra and Maya, Sumeet has helped establish a state-of-the-art children's heart hospital in Fiji. This hospital is not just any medical facility—it’s the first of its kind in the South Pacific, providing free heart surgeries to children in Fiji and the surrounding Pacific islands. What makes this hospital even more remarkable is that it operates entirely without a billing counter. Every procedure, from diagnosis to surgery, is completely free of charge, ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds can access life-saving medical care without financial burden.
Sumeet describes his involvement in this incredible initiative as a blessing, one that has brought a profound sense of purpose to his life. “I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of the ‘One World One Family’ global humanitarian mission, which is led by global humanitarian leader Sri Madhusudan Sai,” he shares. “This mission has inspired me deeply, and I am proud to be able to contribute to such a transformative cause. To be part of a global effort that is changing lives, especially in healthcare, education, and nutrition, is an honour.”
Sumeet’s connection to Sri Madhusudan Sai’s mission goes beyond mere involvement. He is the global ambassador for the initiative, a role that allows him to spread the message of service and compassion worldwide. He is not alone in his commitment to the cause; renowned figures like cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar have also joined the mission, calling it his “third innings” in life. Together, they work to support a range of humanitarian projects that span the globe.
Sumeet’s musical career, though successful, is deeply intertwined with his philanthropic efforts. He often states that the purpose of his music, concerts, and albums goes beyond personal recognition—each performance is an opportunity to support the humanitarian initiatives of the One World One Family Foundation. The foundation’s initiatives, led by Sri Madhusudan Sai, include a morning nutrition program that feeds over 10 million children every day, a network of free pediatric cardiac hospitals that has already conducted over 33,000 heart surgeries, the world’s first free medical college, and a human-values-based education system providing free holistic education to children in rural India. These programs, among many others, continue to bring hope and support to millions around the world.
For Sumeet, the true meaning of life goes beyond fame and recognition—it lies in making a difference. He believes that life becomes more meaningful when we dedicate ourselves to serving others. “Life is a precious gift,” Sumeet says. “Its true meaning is not found in what we accumulate, but in how we use it to make the world a better place. When we serve the underprivileged, we not only help alleviate their suffering but also enrich our own lives with purpose, compassion, and love.”
Sumeet’s commitment to service is not driven by a desire for recognition or praise. In fact, he rarely speaks about his humanitarian work in public. When asked why, he humbly replies, “In true service, the left hand should not know what the right hand is doing. But I also understand the power of social media in today’s world, and how sharing such work can inspire others to take action and do well in their own way.”
His dedication to service has not gone unnoticed. Sumeet has received numerous prestigious awards in recognition of his contributions, including the Presidential Medals from both Fiji and the United States, the Award of Excellence from the British Parliament, and the Pravasi Bhartiya Samaan for his work with the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji, where he serves as Director. These honours are a testament to the impact of his humanitarian efforts, which continue to improve the lives of countless people, particularly children in need.
Sumeet Tappoo’s life is a powerful reminder that true success is not measured by fame or fortune but by the difference we make in the lives of others. His music and humanitarian work are inseparable, each reinforcing the other as he strives to bring hope, healing, and love to those who need it most. As he continues to make strides both in the music industry and in his philanthropic endeavours, Sumeet remains committed to his mission of service, proving that a life of purpose is the most beautiful life of all.