Royal India Corporation Limited: Pioneering New Frontiers In Infrastructure Development

Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL), a leading real estate and infrastructure development company, is setting new standards in urban living and economic growth in India and beyond. Driven by visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to quality, RICL stands as a beacon of innovation and progress in India's dynamic real estate sector.

RICL’s transformative journey is underscored by a series of ambitious and groundbreaking projects. Recently, the company received the prestigious ‘Best Upcoming Project of 2024 in Real Estate, Mumbai’ award at the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards – Showcasing Property Power-play,’ presented by Business Mint. The award was graciously presented by renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan, This award highlights RICL’s dedication to excellence and innovation in real estate, strengthening its position as a leading company in the industry.

A landmark in RICL’s portfolio is the commencement of the Kalyan Marina project, a grand endeavor valued at INR 538 cr. Spanning a 2.2-acre plot in Kalyan, this project is set to redefine luxurious living in the region. Kalyan Marina aims to offer 5 lakh square feet of premium residential space complemented by world-class amenities, including commercial spaces that enhance convenience and lifestyle for its residents. The project promises revenues of INR 115 cr.

Strategically located just a 2-minute walk from the upcoming superstation at Kalyan, Kalyan Marina has received widespread endorsement, including praise from the Prime Minister for its role in transforming local connectivity. Key investors have expressed confidence in RICL’s vision, contributing significantly to the project’s success.

RICL’s track record of delivering superior projects is exemplified by previous successes like Vertu at 5 Gardens and another one in Matunga, both celebrated for their craftsmanship and attention to detail. As Kalyan emerges as a hub of real estate growth, Kalyan Marina promises to elevate regional development with its blend of luxury, convenience, and connectivity.

Building on its recent successes, RICL is poised for substantial growth in the real estate sector. Following a significant financial turnaround, the company announced a preferential issue amounting to ₹99 crore, underscoring its commitment to ambitious projects like Kalyan Marina and upcoming developments in Juhu and Kalyan APMC. With investments from industry leaders and an increase in promoter stakes, RICL is set for continued success in the evolving real estate landscape.

In a strategic move to diversify its portfolio, RICL is acquiring a premier orthoquartzite quarry valued at over ₹900 crore in Bhopal (Raisen). This acquisition is crucial for RICL’s expansion into the natural stone industry, meeting the global demand for high-quality stone materials to be exported worldwide. The proposed quarry boasts exceptional properties, including durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal comparable to Italian marble. Positioned to cater to international markets, RICL’s venture into orthoquartzite underscores its commitment to sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship.

RICL’s proposed foray into natural stone not only strengthens its market position but also reinforces its reputation for innovation and excellence across diverse sectors. RICL is not only shaping the future of urban living but also catalyzing economic growth within India and beyond. As a stalwart in infrastructure development, RICL continues to innovate and redefine standards, remaining a beacon of promise and prosperity.

Manoj Punamiya, CEO of RICL, commented, “We are entering an exciting phase of expansion and innovation. Our focus on high-potential projects like Kalyan Marina and our prospective acquisition of a premier orthoquartzite quarry in Bhopal (Raisen) underscores our commitment to redefining urban living and responding to global demand. These strategic moves not only enhance our market position but also align perfectly with our vision of sustainable growth and excellence across diverse sectors.”

RICL’s commitment to excellence extends beyond mere business success; it encompasses a profound responsibility to enrich communities and deliver unparalleled value to stakeholders. This ethos is evident in their diverse portfolio, where each project reflects meticulous planning, superior craftsmanship, and a deep-seated respect for environmental sustainability. Whether pioneering cutting-edge real estate ventures or entering new markets such as natural stone, RICL consistently demonstrates its ability to adapt, evolve, and lead with integrity.

At the heart of RICL’s operations lies a fusion of expertise, innovation, and enduring values, all contributing to their unwavering success and reputation. By continuously raising the bar in real estate and infrastructure development, RICL not only meets but exceeds the expectations of investors, partners, and communities alike. Their holistic approach to growth ensures that every endeavour not only enhances urban landscapes but also fosters sustainable economic progress.

Looking ahead, RICL remains poised to navigate new challenges and opportunities with the same pioneering spirit that has defined its journey so far. As they continue to shape India’s real estate and infrastructure landscape, RICL reaffirms its commitment to leadership, integrity, and creating lasting value in every project they undertake.

