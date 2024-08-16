Royal India Corporation Limited: Pioneering New Frontiers In Infrastructure Development

Manoj Punamiya, CEO of RICL, commented, “We are entering an exciting phase of expansion and innovation. Our focus on high-potential projects like Kalyan Marina and our prospective acquisition of a premier orthoquartzite quarry in Bhopal (Raisen) underscores our commitment to redefining urban living and responding to global demand. These strategic moves not only enhance our market position but also align perfectly with our vision of sustainable growth and excellence across diverse sectors.”