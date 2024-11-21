Renewable Energy Stocks In India: Green Energy Se Clean Future!

9. Tata Power

Tata Power is a leading integrated company with a strong performance in the power sector in India. It is currently expanding its renewable energy portfolio. The company is gearing up to invest $9 billion in the renewable energy sector. Currently, it has a renewable energy capacity of 5GW in large projects. In the next couple of years, the company is likely to add another 5 GW capacity. Its goal is to expand its capacity to more than 20 GW by 2030.