In recent years, deep learning has transformed Natural Language Processing (NLP), search retrieval, and ranking by enabling more precise, context-aware, and efficient systems. Rama Krishna, an expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence, has shared his insights into how deep learning has catalyzed a revolution in these fields, unlocking new possibilities for understanding and processing language at scale. He emphasizes that deep learning has become central to creating search systems that are not only more accurate but also deeply attuned to the nuances of human language and intent.