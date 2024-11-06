PhonePe & Bharat Connect Partner To Launch Easy Contributions For National Pension System

PhonePe, today announced the launch of contributions to NPS (National Pension System) as a new savings category under Bharat Connect (earlier known as BBPS), on its platform. With this launch, PhonePe enables millions of users to now make seamless, secure and easy contributions to their NPS account through the PhonePe app.

NPS is a highly effective tax saving instrument for personal retirement planning. This scheme not only provides significant tax savings but also comes in handy as a retirement corpus, thus helping users secure their financial future. Previously, users could only make contributions towards their NPS accounts through the websites of PFRDA, NSDL, CAMs, KFintech and Banks. However, the launch of this feature will allow users to contribute conveniently using the PhonePe app, allowing previously under-served populations to experience the ease and advantages of digital payments.

Commenting on the launch, Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, said, “Integrating NPS category on the Bharat Connect platform is a significant step towards enabling individuals to manage their investments for retirement planning seamlessly. With this advancement, PhonePe users can now effortlessly contribute to their NPS accounts directly through the app. This initiative underscores our commitment to making financial services more accessible and inclusive for citizens across India.”

Sonika Chandra, Chief Business Officer - Consumer Payments at PhonePe, added, “We are very excited to partner with Bharat Connect to launch contributions towards NPS. This partnership between PhonePe and Bharat Connect significantly enhances the utility and convenience of making NPS contributions by offering a secure and user-friendly payment solution to millions of our users. We believe the future holds substantial potential for growth and innovative partnerships such as this make the process of payments and savings much more simple and inclusive for all.”

Here’s how users can avail this feature on the PhonePe app:

Click on ‘ View All ’ under the ‘ Recharges and Pay Bills’ section on your PhonePe app home screen.

Click on ‘ National Pension System ’ under the ‘ Financial Services and Taxes ’ section and enter the following details: Your 12-digit PRAN or 10-digit mobile number Date of Birth Tier Contribution Amount

Tick the checkbox to agree to the Terms and Conditions and tap ‘ Confirm ’

Review the NPS investment details and the breakup of the amount

Tap ‘Proceed to Pay’, select your preferred payment mode, and complete the payment.

About PhonePe Group:

PhonePe Group is India’s leading fintech company. Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. In just 8 years, the company has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with 570+ million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 40+ million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 290+ million daily transactions with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.6+ Trillion.

On the back of its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe Group has expanded into financial services (Insurance, Lending, Wealth) as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus App Store - India's first localized App Store). PhonePe Group is an India headquartered technology company with a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.

