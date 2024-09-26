Hub4Business

NetXeroC Transforms Water Conservation With Groundbreaking Project For Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy

NetXeroC partners with Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. to implement a cutting-edge wastewater management system for their 200 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant, contributing to India's sustainable ethanol production goals.

NetXeroC, a trailblazer in Cleantech innovation, has been selected by Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. to implement a state-of-the-art wastewater management system at their 200 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant in SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark project further reinforces NetXeroC’s commitment in offering next-gen sustainability solutions for industries, setting a new standard for water conservation in India’s biofuel sector.

NetXeroC: Driving Sustainable Solutions with Cutting-Edge Technology

At the heart of this collaboration lies NetXeroC’s bespoke approach to wastewater recycling, powered by the Biopaq technology from Paques. With the capacity to treat 1050 m3 per day of organic and inorganic wastewater, NetXeroC is enabling this grain based ethanol plant to recycle over 95% of treated wastewater back into the production process. Unlike traditional reverse osmosis systems, which generate significant reject water., NetXeroC’s approach ensures minimal reject, setting a benchmark for sustainable industrial practices.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of Cleantech and delivering transformative environmental solutions,” said Suchit Dekivadia, CEO at NetXeroC. “By deploying advanced technology that eliminates wastewater reject, we’re not just improving the efficiency of ethanol production, but also demonstrating the immense potential of sustainable industrial practices.”

Partnering with Industry Leaders to Set New Standards

Vishwa Samudra, a leader in infrastructure and renewable energy development, entrusted NetXeroC to bring its cutting-edge Cleantech expertise to one of India’s key ethanol plants. The project is a critical component of the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) of the Government of India and represents a significant step toward reducing the environmental footprint of ethanol production.

"To reduce process wastewater, we have partnered with NetXeroC to set up complete wastewater management and CPU using the next-gen Biopaq technology from Paques, for treatment of process water and cooling tower blowdown. With this project, Vishwa Samudra will recover above ~95% of the treated wastewater into our process stream," said Jithendra Nimmagadda Director at Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd..

This project marks a comprehensive wastewater recycling system for a grain-based ethanol plant, representing a significant leap forward for the biofuel industry and a beacon for future industrial sustainability.

Biogas Production and Minimal Wastewater Reject: A New Era for Green Energy

NetXeroC’s approach of using innovative technologies, also integrates biogas production as a byproduct of wastewater treatment, contributing further to the plant’s energy efficiency. The biogas will be used as fuel for the plant’s boiler systems, reducing dependency on conventional energy sources and closing the loop on sustainable energy management.

NetXeroC’s solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges in industrial wastewater recycling – the elimination of reject water. While many systems generate 20% or more reject, NetXeroC’s comprehensive approach is uniquely designed to achieve minimum reject, making it a first-of-its-kind solution for the ethanol sector.

NetXeroC’s Vision: Pioneering Cleantech for a Sustainable Future

“Our collaboration with Vishwa Samudra not only underscores our role as innovators in Cleantech, but also affirms our commitment to creating a sustainable future for industries across India,” said Suchit Dekivadia, CEO at NetXeroC. “We are proud to introduce a solution that not only conserves vital resources like water but also contributes to India’s broader environmental goals.”

With its focus on wastewater recycling, biogas production, and zero wastewater reject, NetXeroC’s project sets new standards for the biofuel and broader industrial sectors. This partnership highlights how NetXeroC is taking the charge for deploying sustainable technologies that align industrial growth with environmental responsibility.

About NetXeroC

NetXeroC is pioneer in providing Cleantech solutions for industries looking to reduce their environmental impact. Specializing in water conservation, energy efficiency, and sustainable industrial processes, NetXeroC delivers bespoke solutions that help industries meet their sustainability goals. With a mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future, NetXeroC continues to set new benchmarks for innovation and environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit www.netxeroc.com

