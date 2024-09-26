NetXeroC Transforms Water Conservation With Groundbreaking Project For Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy

"To reduce process wastewater, we have partnered with NetXeroC to set up complete wastewater management and CPU using the next-gen Biopaq technology from Paques, for treatment of process water and cooling tower blowdown. With this project, Vishwa Samudra will recover above ~95% of the treated wastewater into our process stream," said Jithendra Nimmagadda Director at Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd..