Netizens LOL As Urban Company Dishes Out ‘Dimag Ka Dahi’ For Diwali Prep

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and for many, the excitement is mixed with a sense of overwhelming stress. With so much to prepare, from decorating homes to buying gifts, it’s no wonder that people often feel like their brains are turning into ‘dahi’ (yoghurt).
Urban Company has come up with a clever and lighthearted way to address this common feeling by sending out a tub titled ‘Dimag Ka Dahi’ (Brain Yogurt) with every Instamart order.
One individual who recently received a quirky surprise shared their experience:
“Diwali prep is on, and on my day off, I ordered in a box of dark chocolates. The Swiggy delivery agent came in with a quirky parcel for me, which read ‘Dimaag ka Dahi’ (mental exhaustion). For a moment, I was confused, but then I got to reading the fine print.”
The individual went on to describe the common stressors of Diwali preparation, including home renovations, gift shopping, and festive decorations and the overwhelming feeling that comes with it.
This ‘Dimag Ka Dahi’ tub is a gentle reminder that it's okay to not do everything yourself. Urban Company offers a wide range of services, from home cleaning and painting to salon services, that can help relieve some of the stress associated with Diwali preparations.
The phrase ‘Dimag Ka Dahi’ is a common way for many Indians to convey feelings of stress. By putting this slogan into an actual product, Urban Company has created something to validate all our thoughts and feelings.
