National Workshop On Unlocking Finance To Support Climate And Clean Air Solutions In India

Date & venue: 8-9 August 2024, India Habitat Center, New Delhi

National Productivity Council (NPC)
info_icon

The National Productivity Council (NPC) of India in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and Massive Earth Foundation, is pleased to announce the National Workshop on "Unlocking Finance to Support Climate and Clean Air Solutions in India" to be held from August 8-9, 2024, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. This workshop is also supporting the Air Quality Action Forum (AQAF) and Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership (APCAP). 

This two-day event aims to bring together key stakeholders from government, industry, financial institutions, startups, and civil society to explore and discuss innovative financial mechanisms and strategies for mitigating air pollution and climate change in India. The workshop will focus on identifying opportunities and challenges in mobilizing finance for climate and clean air initiatives, with the goal of fostering collaboration and promoting sustainable development.

Workshop Highlights:

  • Chief Guest: Mr. Kamran Rizvi, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries

  • Inaugural Session: The workshop will be inaugurated by distinguished leaders, including Mr. S. Gopalakrishnan, IAS, Director General, NPC; Mr. Mozaharul Alam, Officer-in-Charge, UNEP India Country Office, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka, Director, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, ESCAP; Mr. Yu Kamei, Director, Office for International Cooperation, Environmental Management Bureau, Ministry of the Environment, Japan (MoEJ), Mr. Shalabh Tandon, Regional Head of Operations and Climate Change - South Asia, International Finance Corporation (IFC)among other eminent personalities.

  • Panel Discussions: Sectoral experts of pulp and paper, cement, iron, fertilizer, sugar, chemical, chlor alkali etc. will engage in panel discussions on technological solutions, Corporate representatives from M/s Varun Beverages, Mahindra Group, Saur Energy International will deliberate on corporate engagement towards air pollution and mitigation of climate change etc The officials from Government of UP and Panjab will be joined by other experts to discuss solutions to open burning of agriculture residues etc. Clean Air Asia will lead the discussion on how atmospheric data can help in decision- making.

  • Presentations and Case Studies: Massive Earth Foundation will lead the discussion on investment opportunities for mitigation of ai pollution and GHG emission mitigation. The startups will offer innovative solutions for air pollution reduction and climate action. Participants will gain insights from presentations by Startup on innovative technologies, financing instruments, regulatory and policy frameworks, and successful financing models for air pollution control and climate mitigation.

  • Interactive Sessions: The workshop will feature interactive sessions, providing opportunities for participants to engage with experts and discuss potential project ideas and solutions.

  • Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to network with key stakeholders and explore collaborative opportunities to advance climate and clean air initiatives.

Key Objectives:

  • Mobilize   Finance: Identify and promote innovative financial mechanisms and instruments to support climate and clean air projects.

  • Enhance Collaboration: Foster collaboration among government agencies, financial institutions, industry, and civil society to address air pollution and climate change.

  • Promote Sustainable Solutions: Highlight successful case studies and best practices in financing climate and clean air solutions, and explore their scalability and replicability.

Key Speakers and Participants:

The workshop will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and participants, including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UNEP, International Finance Corporation (IFC), various industry leaders, angel investors and experts. 

Registration Information:

Registration for the workshop is now open. Interested participants can register online through the link: https://lowcarbon.earth/pages/event.html 

About NPC: The National Productivity Council (NPC) is an autonomous organization under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. NPC is committed to enhancing productivity and competitiveness across various sectors through consultancy, training, and research services. 

Contact Information: For media inquiries and further information please contact: Ms. Nikita Deputy Director, Environment & Climate Action Group National Productivity Council Phone: 011 24607310, Email: nikita@npcinida.gov.in 

