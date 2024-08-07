National Workshop On Unlocking Finance To Support Climate And Clean Air Solutions In India

Chief Guest: Mr. Kamran Rizvi, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries

Inaugural Session: The workshop will be inaugurated by distinguished leaders, including Mr. S. Gopalakrishnan, IAS, Director General, NPC; Mr. Mozaharul Alam, Officer-in-Charge, UNEP India Country Office, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka, Director, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, ESCAP; Mr. Yu Kamei, Director, Office for International Cooperation, Environmental Management Bureau, Ministry of the Environment, Japan (MoEJ), Mr. Shalabh Tandon, Regional Head of Operations and Climate Change - South Asia, International Finance Corporation (IFC)among other eminent personalities.

Panel Discussions: Sectoral experts of pulp and paper, cement, iron, fertilizer, sugar, chemical, chlor alkali etc. will engage in panel discussions on technological solutions, Corporate representatives from M/s Varun Beverages, Mahindra Group, Saur Energy International will deliberate on corporate engagement towards air pollution and mitigation of climate change etc The officials from Government of UP and Panjab will be joined by other experts to discuss solutions to open burning of agriculture residues etc. Clean Air Asia will lead the discussion on how atmospheric data can help in decision- making.

Presentations and Case Studies: Massive Earth Foundation will lead the discussion on investment opportunities for mitigation of ai pollution and GHG emission mitigation. The startups will offer innovative solutions for air pollution reduction and climate action. Participants will gain insights from presentations by Startup on innovative technologies, financing instruments, regulatory and policy frameworks, and successful financing models for air pollution control and climate mitigation.

Interactive Sessions: The workshop will feature interactive sessions, providing opportunities for participants to engage with experts and discuss potential project ideas and solutions.