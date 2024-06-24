MR. GIRISH SHAH PROPELLING SMB CORPORATION OF INDIA WITH HIS VISIONARY LEADERSHIP GLOBALLY

Mr. Shah, the driving force behind SMB Corp's remarkable achievements and international acclaim, is characterized by a strong ambition for success and a commitment to meeting customer needs, both of which have contributed significantly to the company's growth. He firmly believes that maintaining quality control is not just a responsibility, but a solemn duty for every employee, shaping the mindset of the entire workforce. This dedication to quality is evident in SMB's practices, where ongoing training and robust infrastructural support are provided to ensure that Shah's focus on precision is upheld at every stage of the product lifecycle, setting a high standard within the organization. Collaboration among skilled individuals from the Quality Assurance Function, Quality Control Function, and Regulatory Affairs team further strengthens SMB's business system, ensuring compliance with national regulations and obtaining necessary permissions.