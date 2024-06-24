MR. GIRISH SHAH PROPELLING SMB CORPORATION OF INDIA WITH HIS VISIONARY LEADERSHIP GLOBALLY

Dedicating more than three decades to women's reproductive health care, holding a prosthetic and orthotic engineering degree from the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai, he has paved the path for SMB to become a top leader in this field. Thus, dive into this article to witness Mr. Girish Shah's innovative and committed legacy in shaping the landscape of women's healthcare.
GIRISH SHAH REDEFINING STANDARDS IN WOMEN'S REPRODUCTIVE CARE
Mr. Girish Shah's stimulating guidance has positioned SMB Corporation of India at the forefront of women's healthcare innovation. Beginning with two IUD production facilities based in Jogeshwari and Umbergaon, and approved by the United Nations Population Fund, ANVISA, MDSAP, HEALTH CANADA, and the European Union was just the first move of the medical revolution moulded by him. However, what ignited the path to change was the consent with the registration of all products established at these facilities in a total of 45 countries. Under his supervision, one such ground-breaking was IUD TCu 380 Ag, which received overwhelming response in Europe, Brazil, the Middle East and Asia. The device was one-of-a-kind with least menstrual disturbance, adverse effects, and expulsion rates.
The story dates back several years ago when he got this device approved for sale in India after a multicentric clinical study in which AIIMS New Delhi served as the Nodal centre. His dedication to improving women's reproductive health was illustrated when this clinical research was published by FIGO in the UK, highlighting the importance of Shah's contributions. Moving forward with an array of medical devices for healthcare upheaval, Mr. Girish Shah advanced SMB to the next level with 10,000 Clean Room Conditions, including Intra Uterine Devices and innovative gynaecological range of disposables which includes IUD thread retriever, 3 variants of disposable hysterometer / probe / uterine sound, IUD Insertion Kit (Cheron Forceps, Clean Forceps, Pozzi Tenaculum & IUD Thread Cutting Scissors). Today, SMB is a sheer result of Mr. Girish Shah's constant commitment to CE certification under EU DR 2017/745 and certification with BGMP, MDSAP, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 14001:2015.
GIRISH SHAH LEADING SMB CORPORATION’S GLOBAL EFFORTS WITH STRONG VALUES
Mr. Girish Shah has always been a nurturer of values and ethics in both his personal and professional endeavours. His journey with SMB Corp. emphasizing international initiatives is a fabrication of these dynamic assets. SMB consistently upholds its commitment to high quality, creating products that exceed international standards. This perseverance not only surpasses national boundaries but also reaches clients and service providers from all over the world, even in the remotest corners. Dominating the market with quality, Mr. Girish Shah also focuses on dependability via the company's commitment to prompt delivery, which begins from client contact to the delivery of the finished product to them.
The primary strategy of Mr. Girish Shah for SMB is to care for all the clients with equal passion and rise beyond expectations to serve humanity by offering premium products that use cutting-edge technologies. Keeping this customer-driven approach at the centre, SMB places a high value on loyalty, establishing enduring connections and trust. For SMB, it is simple; once a customer of SMB, always a customer. Mr. Girish Shah's slogan at SMB Corporation, "Consistency, Quality, Reliability, And Unhindering Customer Focus," epitomizes a worldwide vision for women's welfare.
GIRISH SHAH INSTRUMENTAL IN MAKING SMB CORPORATION OF INDIA OUTSHINE
Mr. Shah, the driving force behind SMB Corp's remarkable achievements and international acclaim, is characterized by a strong ambition for success and a commitment to meeting customer needs, both of which have contributed significantly to the company's growth. He firmly believes that maintaining quality control is not just a responsibility, but a solemn duty for every employee, shaping the mindset of the entire workforce. This dedication to quality is evident in SMB's practices, where ongoing training and robust infrastructural support are provided to ensure that Shah's focus on precision is upheld at every stage of the product lifecycle, setting a high standard within the organization. Collaboration among skilled individuals from the Quality Assurance Function, Quality Control Function, and Regulatory Affairs team further strengthens SMB's business system, ensuring compliance with national regulations and obtaining necessary permissions.
Mr. Shah's genuine dedication to service extends beyond the confines of SMB Corp, as evidenced by his active involvement in social welfare through Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care. In 2021, he promoted honesty and simplicity while honouring the spiritual connection between Mahatma Gandhi and Shrimad Rajchandraji with a monument. Whole-heartedly supporting various initiatives in education, humanitarian care, and animal welfare under its Ten Care Programme, he also gifted the village of Bordi an outdoor gym in 2022 to promote mind-body balance.
Furthermore, Mr. Shah's altruistic endeavours in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, where he humbly describes his efforts as modest gifts at Lord Shrinathji's Feet, further highlight his dedication to service. From planting trees to supporting schools and backing social and religious organizations, Mr. Shah's life embodies a profound commitment to improving the lives of others. Undoubtedly, Mr. Girish Shah's leadership has not only propelled SMB Corporation of India to remarkable achievements and international acclaim but has also established it as a global leader in women's healthcare.