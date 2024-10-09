Hub4Business

KBC Global Ltd Embarks On A New Construction Project In Deolali, Nashik, Furthering Its Global Expansion

KBC Global Ltd Expands with New Nashik Project and $12.5 Million International Venture in Liberia.

KBC Global Ltd
KBC Global Ltd
info_icon

Highlights:

  • In the month of September 2024, company has successfully handed over possession of 13 units from its projects; Handed over possession for over 135+ Residential and commercial units since April 2024

  • Company’s subsidiary KBC International Ltd, Ghana signs MOU with Liberia SEZ Authority for $12.5 Million residential, commercial, and low-cost housing projects; The project will commence from Q2 2025

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] October 9: KBC Global Ltd (Previously known as Karda Construction Ltd) BSE - 541161, in the business of construction and real estate development has announced the commencement of a new project in Deolali, Nashik. The project, located at Survey No. 87/2/2B, Plot No. 4, on Jai Bhavani Road, is set to span over a 31,998 sq. ft. area and includes both residential and commercial spaces. With six commercial units and twenty-two residential units, this project reinforces KBC Global's commitment to supporting the local community through thoughtfully planned infrastructure. The company has assured investors and stakeholders that further details will be shared upon receiving requisite approvals.

During the month of September, 2024 the company has successfully handed over possession of 13 units from its projects - Hari Kunj Mayflower – 5, Hari Krishna Phase IV – 4, Hari Vishwa – 1 and Hari Sanskruti Phase II 4. Since April 2024, the company has handed over possession of total 135+ residential and commercial units in Nashik, Maharashtra. This includes 91 units from the Hari Kunj Mayflower project (MAHARERA Reg no: P51600020249) and 28 units from the Hari Krishna Phase IV project, with the rest from other ongoing projects.

Simultaneously, KBC Global Ltd continues to make strides internationally. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between its subsidiary, KBC International Ltd., and the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority. This $12.5 million project marks an essential phase in KBC Global’s international ventures, promising residential complexes, low-cost housing, and commercial spaces within Liberia's SEZ. The groundbreaking for this venture is scheduled for Q2 of 2025, with the anticipated completion date within three years, offering much-needed residential and commercial solutions in the Liberian SEZ.

The MOU with Liberia SEZ Authority showcases KBC Global’s ambitions to not only develop but also create economic opportunities across Africa. In a similar vein, KBC’s previous engagement in June 2024 involved a $20 million civil engineering contract with CRJE (East Africa) Ltd, part of the China Railway Construction Group. Known for its significant infrastructure projects across Africa, CRJE’s collaboration with KBC further elevates the company’s footprint in the global market.

Financially, KBC Global Ltd has shown a solid commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility. In September, the company announced it had fulfilled a crucial payment obligation to Capri Global Capital Ltd., a move that underscores its dedication to financial recovery and stability. Additionally, KBC secured an MOU with Capri Global to waive non-financial penal interest, bringing the outstanding balance with Capri to Rs. 3.50 crore. This agreement bolsters KBC’s financial foundation, positioning it for continued growth and aiding ongoing projects like Hari Vasant and Hari Aakruti Phase II in Nashik.

Founded in 2007, KBC Global Ltd has long been an integral part of Nashik’s real estate landscape, with an impressive portfolio of both residential and commercial projects. The recent announcement of the Deolali project, combined with a steady handover of units from other projects, demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth in its home city. To date, KBC Global has successfully handed over 125 residential and commercial units in 2024 alone, marking a year of consistent progress and reliability.

In July 2024, the company took another crucial step by appointing Mr. Muthusubramanian Hariharan as Executive Director and CEO. His expertise in business development is expected to enhance KBC’s strategic vision and provide focused leadership as the company navigates its ambitious global and domestic expansion plans. Under Mr. Hariharan's guidance, KBC Global Ltd will likely continue its commitment to quality and sustainable development, ensuring a long-term impact both in India and beyond.

With these projects, KBC Global Ltd reaffirms its role as a significant contributor to the construction industry, driving economic growth and creating meaningful infrastructure both domestically and internationally. The company's journey thus far, marked by strategic partnerships, fiscal responsibility, and high-quality projects, speaks to its enduring mission of creating valuable spaces that improve communities. As KBC Global looks to the future, its commitment to growth, quality, and innovation remains at the forefront, positioning the company as a trusted name in the real estate and construction sectors.
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign