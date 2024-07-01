Kana Labs Targets Japanese Expansion with New Funding Round

Kana Labs is currently collaborating with numerous Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 companies to develop comprehensive roadmaps and strategic plans in Japan. Despite the growing interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies among Japanese users, the complexities often associated with these technologies can be daunting. To address this, Kana Labs is dedicated to developing and delivering its unique SDKs, designed to minimise complexity while maximising efficiency and user-friendliness.