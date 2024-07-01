Kana Labs Targets Japanese Expansion with New Funding Round

Kana Labs has secured strategic investment to boost its presence in the Japanese market. The funding was secured from Ceres VC and Slash Vision Labs two major players in the Japanese blockchain space. It should also be noted that Kana Labs had previously received an investment from Cryptotimes Japan in its seed funding round.
Kana Labs is a pioneer in blockchain infrastructure and tooling working to make Web3 simplified, easy to access and onboard for all users. This new investment marks a significant milestone for Kana Labs as Kana Labs plans to expand its presence in the Japanese market more aggressively.
Kana Labs is currently collaborating with numerous Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 companies to develop comprehensive roadmaps and strategic plans in Japan. Despite the growing interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies among Japanese users, the complexities often associated with these technologies can be daunting. To address this, Kana Labs is dedicated to developing and delivering its unique SDKs, designed to minimise complexity while maximising efficiency and user-friendliness.
Moreover, Kana Labs aims to support the introduction of diverse Web 3.0 content in Japan by leveraging our strong presence in the Korean market by fostering connections with multiple Korean companies. Through these collaborative efforts, we aim to invigorate the Japanese Web 3.0 industry.
With unwavering commitment, Kana Labs will continue to innovate and contribute to the dynamic landscape of Japan's Web 3.0 sector.