Innovating The Electrical Industry: The Radiance Story

Radiance Alloy & Electricals Pvt. Ltd., affectionately known as RADIANCE, has been a cornerstone of the electrical manufacturing industry. With an unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, RADIANCE has carved out a unique space as a trusted one-stop solution for all electrical needs. This commitment was recently celebrated when the company received the prestigious 'Excellence in Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing and Innovation - 2024' award at the 'Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power-play,' presented by Business Mint. The accolade, graciously presented by the renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan, stands as a testament to RADIANCE’s enduring impact and excellence.