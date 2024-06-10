Illuminating The Art Of Filmmaking: An Interview With Anish Saini Penthalia

Anish Saini Penthalia's journey from Ambernath, a small town in Thane, India, to Hollywood's vibrant film industry is a story of passion and determination. As a talented filmmaker and gaffer, Anish has significantly impacted the film industry, contributing to numerous projects that resonate with audiences globally. Here, he shares insights into his early life, career path, and the challenges and triumphs along the way.
Q: Tell us about your early life in Ambernath, Thane. How did your upbringing influence your passion for filmmaking?
Anish: Growing up in Ambernath, the dream of becoming a filmmaker seemed out of reach. However, my father played a pivotal role in nurturing my interest in films. He would take me to watch movies weekly, and we eagerly awaited the DVDs he brought home. His passion for cinema ignited mine, laying the foundation for my journey into filmmaking.
Q: What inspired you to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, and how did that experience shape your career path?
Anish: Specialized filmmaking degree programs were scarce when I began my undergraduate studies. A friend introduced me to Mass Media and a subject called "Understanding Cinema." Intrigued, I saw this as my first step toward understanding the craft. After completing my degree, I decided to pursue filmmaking in Hollywood, the industry's epicenter.
Q: Moving to the United States is a big step. What were the biggest challenges you faced when transitioning from India to the US?
Anish: Adapting to a new culture and environment was challenging. Everything from the lifestyle to interactions was different. Additionally, navigating the American education system and understanding the US film industry's intricacies posed its own set of challenges. However, determination and perseverance helped me overcome these obstacles and thrive.
Q: How did your time at the New York Film Academy contribute to your growth as a filmmaker and gaffer?
Anish: My time at the New York Film Academy was instrumental in shaping me as a filmmaker and gaffer. The hands-on approach and immersive environment provided invaluable practical experience. I worked on various projects, collaborated with talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, and learned from industry professionals. This exposure honed my technical skills and broadened my understanding of storytelling, cinematography, and the filmmaking process.
Q: What drew you specifically to the field of lighting within filmmaking? Was there a particular moment or project that solidified this interest for you?
Anish: I was drawn to lighting by the opportunity to create atmosphere, mood, and emotion through light manipulation. A pivotal moment was working on a film set in a forest at night. The way the gaffer lit the forest was incredibly inspiring, solidifying my passion for lighting in filmmaking.
Q: Can you share some insights about the two feature films you’ve worked on? What roles did you play, and what were the most rewarding aspects of these projects?
Anish: Working on "Rift" and "Girl Finds Out She Was Adopted" was challenging yet rewarding. In "Rift," creating an atmosphere reflecting the story's haunting nature while maintaining visual clarity was crucial. Similarly, in "Girl Finds Out She Was Adopted," the lighting had to subtly shift to mirror the protagonist's evolving understanding of her identity. Contributing to the emotional depth and narrative impact of these films through lighting was immensely rewarding.
Q: With over 40 short films in your portfolio within the past year, how do you manage such a high volume of work while maintaining quality?
Anish: Managing a high volume of work involves effective time management, streamlined processes, and a collaborative approach. I prioritize tasks, allocate time efficiently, and adhere to disciplined work routines. Collaboration with directors, cinematographers, and other team members ensures clear communication and alignment on the creative vision. Quality assurance processes help maintain high standards despite the fast-paced nature of the work.
Q: Your current role at Dhar Mann Studios sounds exciting. Can you tell us more about the kind of work you do there and what makes it fulfilling?
Anish: At Dhar Mann Studios, I oversee the lighting and grip departments for our short films. Our content addresses social issues and delivers positive messages to millions of viewers. Using my filmmaking skills to make a positive impact on society is incredibly rewarding. The collaborative environment fosters creativity and innovation, allowing us to produce content that resonates deeply with audiences.
Q: What are your long-term career goals in the film industry? Are there specific types of projects or collaborations you aspire to be part of?
Anish: My long-term goals involve continuous growth, challenging myself with diverse projects, and collaborating with esteemed professionals. I aspire to work on big union shoots like "Top Gun" and Marvel productions. Additionally, working with acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan and renowned cinematographers like Hoyte van Hoytema would offer invaluable learning opportunities. Ultimately, I aim to leave a lasting impact on the film industry and push the boundaries of visual storytelling.
Q: What advice would you give to aspiring filmmakers and gaffers who are looking to break into the industry, especially those from small towns like Ambernath?
Anish: Embrace your roots, educate yourself, network diligently, start small but dream big, remain persistent and resilient, seek feedback, and stay informed and inspired. Use your unique background to enrich your storytelling, seize every opportunity to gain experience, and build your portfolio. With perseverance and dedication, you can overcome obstacles and carve out a rewarding career in the film industry.
Anish Saini Penthalia's journey from Ambernath to Hollywood exemplifies the power of passion and perseverance. His dedication to his craft and ability to blend technical precision with creative vision make him a remarkable figure in the film industry.
