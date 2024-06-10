Illuminating The Art Of Filmmaking: An Interview With Anish Saini Penthalia

Anish: Working on "Rift" and "Girl Finds Out She Was Adopted" was challenging yet rewarding. In "Rift," creating an atmosphere reflecting the story's haunting nature while maintaining visual clarity was crucial. Similarly, in "Girl Finds Out She Was Adopted," the lighting had to subtly shift to mirror the protagonist's evolving understanding of her identity. Contributing to the emotional depth and narrative impact of these films through lighting was immensely rewarding.