Send/transfer money from credit card to bank account effortlessly without paying any extra charges. Here's how!

How To Transfer Money From Credit Card To Bank Account Without Charges!
The simplest way to transfer money from a credit card to bank account is through Housing App. All you have to do is apply the coupon code "WIN99" to get convenience fee discount on your credit card to bank transfer.

Guess what? You can easily send up to Rs. 5 lakh from your credit card to your bank account within minutes. Pretty awesome, right? Here are the steps for easy credit card to bank transfer without charges:

  • Step 1 - Download Housing App from here.

  • Step 2 - Choose "Pay on Credit" option.

  • Step 3 - Select "Education Fee" option.

  • Step 4 - Enter the amount you want to transfer & add bank details (where you want to receive money).

  • Step 5 - Enter credit card details & apply Housing Coupon Code - WIN99 in the "Have an Invite Code" section.

Credit Card to Bank Transfer Online with 0% Convenience Charges: Today's Credit cards have become a convenient payment method for users because of their acceptability, discounts & rewards, complimentary services, and much more. It is still the best medium to fulfil immediate cash requirements to purchase goods and services, pay mobile & utility bills, etc. Credit cards can also be used for urgent cash emergencies or non-card-friendly transactions through a credit card cash advance feature. However, the cash advance fee is usually 2.5% to 3% per month of the transaction amount, which is very high! So, how can you transfer money from credit card to bank account without charges? In this article, we'll cover what is credit card to bank transfer, why it is beneficial over credit card cash advance and how to transfer cash from a credit card into your bank account.

Send Money from Credit Card to Bank Account: A new way of fulfilling your cash requirements

Is transferring money from credit card to bank account really possible? Definitely yes! Credit cards give you the functionality of transferring money directly from your credit card to your bank account. Typically banks charge a hefty 2.5% to 3% fee per month (minimum Rs.500) for withdrawing cash from ATM but there are better ways of doing this without paying high charges to the bank.

If you urgently need to transfer funds to your bank account using a credit card, here is a new way! Housing.com app allows you to easily send money from your credit card to bank account without paying any extra charges. This can be easily accomplished using the Housing app's "Pay on Credit" feature, which allows you to pay rent, education fees and service payments. You will be charged a 1.6% convenience fee (a nominal fee for using a particular channel) for making an education or rent payment through a credit card on the Housing app, thin in itself is half of what bank’s charge for credit care to bank transfer. These charges will be zero when using the Housing.com coupon offer. Here's how!

Transfer Money from Credit Card to Bank Account at 0% Convenience Fee With Housing.com app

Housing is a renowned real estate advertising app for buying, selling and renting properties across India. It also offers "Pay on Credit" facility which enables you to pay house rent, office rent, maintenance charges, brokerage fees, education fees, tuition fees, home repairments and much more via credit cards at the click of a button. However, the bank charges a 1.6% convenience charge on credit cards for rent payments, education fee payments or other rental services, you can still transfer money from your credit card to your bank account at 0% convenience fees with Housing app. The credit card to bank transfer details at a 0% convenience fee are given below:

Housing Coupon Code: Earn 50% Discount on Convenience Fee for Credit Card to Bank Transfer

Housing coupon code WIN99 is a promotional code that enables you to earn 50% fee cashback on the credit card to bank transfer. It is required to apply the coupon code WIN99 to earn 50% (0.8%) convenience fee discount on your instant money transfer from credit card to bank account.

For instance, if you transfer an amount of Rs.40,000 from your credit card to bank account without using the Housing coupon code, you'll be charged Rs.677 (excluding GST) extra as a convenience fee. With Housing coupon code WIN99, you'll get Rs.338 convenience fee discount, which is 50% of the convenience fee when transferring funds from credit card to bank account. So one immediately pays 50% convenience fee for credit card to bank transfer and the 50% fee one pays also gets refunded to Housing.com wallet to be used in future credit card to bank transfer transactions.

Housing Cashback: Get Remaining 50% Convenience Fee Discount

Get the remaining 50% convenience fee (0.8%) discount as a Housing cashback. The Housing app offers 50% cashback when using the facility for rent payment via credit cards. This cashback offer is also applicable for education fee payments via credit cards. Let's understand this by the above-given example.

When transferring the Rs.40,000 amount from your credit card to bank account, you saved 50% of the convenience fee (Rs.338) using the Housing app invite code WIN99. Now you proceed to the payment and the bank will charge you Rs.40,400 for your payment. Here, the added Rs.400 is the remaining convenience fee including GST. The same amount you'll receive in your Housing App wallet (Housing cashback rewards).

The cashback you'll receive in your Housing app wallet can further be utilised to get discounts on the next money transfer from your credit card to your bank account. There are also chances to win scratch card rewards when sending money via credit card to bank account.

How to Transfer Money From Credit Card to Bank Account Without Paying Charges

  • Download Housing.com App from here!

  • Select "Pay on Credit" option on the app.

  • Choose "Education Fee" for a 50% Discount.

  • Add the amount you want to transfer followed by bank or UPI details.

  • Enter credit card details & Apply Coupon/Invite Code "WIN99" in the "Have an Invite Code" section.

Note: The Housing coupon code is necessary to avail the 50% fee discount on your credit card to bank account transaction.

Conclusion

If you need quick cash for any unexpected expenses or to pay off short-term debts, transferring the credit card balance to your bank account can be a cost-effective solution. Additionally, the Housing app allows you to transfer money directly from credit card to bank account without charges. Housing is a great app that provides the facility of education fees, tuition fees, and rent payment via credit card at 0% convenience charges. Overall, transferring money from a credit card to bank account is an effective way to meet your short-term cash needs without incurring extra charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Can I transfer money from a credit card to bank account?

Yes, you can easily transfer money from your credit card into your bank account online using the Housing app. Take advantage of Housing coupon code "WIN99" to save money on paying credit card convenience fees.

Q. How to do a credit card to bank transfer for free?

Use the Housing education fee or rent payment option to transfer money directly from your credit card to bank account for free. The Housing coupon code WIN99 gives you a 50% (0.8%) convenience fee discount. You’ll get the remaining 50% convenience fee discount as Housing cashback.

Q. How much money can I transfer to my bank account using a credit card?

Housing app credit card to bank transfer minimum limit is Rs.3,000. Any amount above Rs.3,000 and below Rs.5 Lakh can be transferred to your bank account using a credit card.

Q. Will I be charged extra for transferring money from credit card to bank account using Housing app?

Housing app offers a 50% discount on convenience fees with coupon code WIN99. The remaining amount, including GST, will be credited back to you as Housing cashback. For example, a bank charges you a Rs.200 convenience fee after Housing coupon discount, the same amount you'll receive in your Housing wallet for future payments.

Q. What are some top credit card to bank account transfer apps in India?

Housing, CRED, MobiKwik, and PhonePe are some of the top apps in India through which you can add money from a credit card to bank account. Out of these, only the Housing app offers to transfer money from credit card to bank account at 0% convenience fees.

Q. How is a credit card to bank transfer beneficial for paying short-term debts?

Housing app offers a 100% discount on convenience fees when transferring cash from a credit card to bank account, allowing you to save extra money. Additionally, you will have up to 45 days to repay your credit card bill.

