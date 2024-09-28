How To Transfer Money From Credit Card To Bank Account Without Charges!

When transferring the Rs.40,000 amount from your credit card to bank account, you saved 50% of the convenience fee (Rs.338) using the Housing app invite code WIN99. Now you proceed to the payment and the bank will charge you Rs.40,400 for your payment. Here, the added Rs.400 is the remaining convenience fee including GST. The same amount you'll receive in your Housing App wallet (Housing cashback rewards).

The cashback you'll receive in your Housing app wallet can further be utilised to get discounts on the next money transfer from your credit card to your bank account. There are also chances to win scratch card rewards when sending money via credit card to bank account.

How to Transfer Money From Credit Card to Bank Account Without Paying Charges

Download Housing.com App from here!

Select "Pay on Credit" option on the app.

Choose "Education Fee" for a 50% Discount.

Add the amount you want to transfer followed by bank or UPI details.

Enter credit card details & Apply Coupon/Invite Code "WIN99" in the "Have an Invite Code" section.

Note: The Housing coupon code is necessary to avail the 50% fee discount on your credit card to bank account transaction.

Conclusion

If you need quick cash for any unexpected expenses or to pay off short-term debts, transferring the credit card balance to your bank account can be a cost-effective solution. Additionally, the Housing app allows you to transfer money directly from credit card to bank account without charges. Housing is a great app that provides the facility of education fees, tuition fees, and rent payment via credit card at 0% convenience charges. Overall, transferring money from a credit card to bank account is an effective way to meet your short-term cash needs without incurring extra charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Can I transfer money from a credit card to bank account?

Yes, you can easily transfer money from your credit card into your bank account online using the Housing app. Take advantage of Housing coupon code "WIN99" to save money on paying credit card convenience fees.

Q. How to do a credit card to bank transfer for free?

Use the Housing education fee or rent payment option to transfer money directly from your credit card to bank account for free. The Housing coupon code WIN99 gives you a 50% (0.8%) convenience fee discount. You’ll get the remaining 50% convenience fee discount as Housing cashback.

Q. How much money can I transfer to my bank account using a credit card?

Housing app credit card to bank transfer minimum limit is Rs.3,000. Any amount above Rs.3,000 and below Rs.5 Lakh can be transferred to your bank account using a credit card.

Q. Will I be charged extra for transferring money from credit card to bank account using Housing app?

Housing app offers a 50% discount on convenience fees with coupon code WIN99. The remaining amount, including GST, will be credited back to you as Housing cashback. For example, a bank charges you a Rs.200 convenience fee after Housing coupon discount, the same amount you'll receive in your Housing wallet for future payments.

Q. What are some top credit card to bank account transfer apps in India?

Housing, CRED, MobiKwik, and PhonePe are some of the top apps in India through which you can add money from a credit card to bank account. Out of these, only the Housing app offers to transfer money from credit card to bank account at 0% convenience fees.

Q. How is a credit card to bank transfer beneficial for paying short-term debts?

Housing app offers a 100% discount on convenience fees when transferring cash from a credit card to bank account, allowing you to save extra money. Additionally, you will have up to 45 days to repay your credit card bill.