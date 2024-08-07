How Telemedicine Is Transforming Rural Healthcare Access

Telemedicine in Practice: The COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic not only brought telemedicine into the mainstream, but it also serves as a good example of how impactful it can be for those who cannot travel to appointments. As lockdowns and social distancing measures became the norm, telemedicine emerged as a lifeline, helping doctors provide essential care remotely. It proved to be a safe and effective alternative to in-person visits, ensuring continuity of care for countless patients.