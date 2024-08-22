Forecasts And Predictions For The Equity Market After 2024-25 Budget

Experts stated the market volatility caused by the Union Budget was mainly because domestic investors had high expectations from the budget. The expectation from domestic investors was relief on capital gains and personal taxes. However, despite the initial market shock to budget announcements, experts predict that the market has returned to normalcy since. Experts and analysts have shared market strategies to help retail investors make the most of the changes and new announcements in the Union Budget. These strategies can potentially help equity investors to navigate the new changes going ahead. But first, let’s check out the key highlights of the Union Budget for stock market investors.