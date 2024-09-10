Fixed Income Exploration

Stock Markets are always erratic; no one can anticipate the price and which is not only derived from company’s fundamentals but anomalies also play big role and which certainly depend upon our emotional quotient (usually some negative economic news may hurt the stock market in a whole). Hence, we can conclude the Standard Deviation is quite high when we think of the Equity Market. Here the question is how we deal this the adversities, which is unforeseen and always give us panic attacks.