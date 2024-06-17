Energy Management In Buildings Is Being Redefined For The Better

Moreover, Sharma's research on "Evaluating Decarbonization Strategies in Commercial Real Estate," provides invaluable insights into the effectiveness of various energy efficiency measures and policy interventions. Through rigorous analysis and modeling, Sharma has identified the most impactful strategies, empowering building owners and policymakers to make informed decisions in their pursuit of sustainable and low-carbon real estate portfolios. The research aligns with the vision of creating a sustainable and energy-efficient future by incorporating effective energy efficiency measures and policy interventions into portfolio management strategies, significantly reducing carbon footprints while delivering long-term value to investors and contributing to a greener planet.