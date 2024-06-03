Empowering Top Brands: Unlocking Customer Engagement With Polysports Engage

The global gaming market witnessed substantial growth, reaching US$ 221.6 Billion in 2023, with projections indicating further expansion to US$ 471.3 Billion by 2032 as per a report by IMARC Group. Factors such as the increasing popularity of gaming, especially among younger demographics, the rise of e-sports, mobile gaming, and fantasy sports, and the widespread use of smartphones and other devices have been pivotal in driving this growth.