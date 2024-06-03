Empowering Top Brands: Unlocking Customer Engagement With Polysports Engage

Gamification is the new buzzword. It means adding game-like features such as badges, leaderboards, and rewards to make activities more fun and engaging. This technique is used not just in games but also in other areas like online marketing.
The global gaming market witnessed substantial growth, reaching US$ 221.6 Billion in 2023, with projections indicating further expansion to US$ 471.3 Billion by 2032 as per a report by IMARC Group. Factors such as the increasing popularity of gaming, especially among younger demographics, the rise of e-sports, mobile gaming, and fantasy sports, and the widespread use of smartphones and other devices have been pivotal in driving this growth.
Despite being a relatively new entrant, Polysports Engage has quickly garnered attention with its innovative gamification solutions for brands. Serving as a comprehensive gamification solution provider, Polysports Engage offers a diverse portfolio of over 100 games, including cognitive games, hyper-casual experiences, fantasy sports, and quizzes, catering to businesses across various sectors.
Jio STB & Times Now Boost Engagement with games from Polysports Engage
The versatility of gamification extends beyond gaming apps, as demonstrated by the integration of Polysports Engage's solutions by brands like Jio STB and Times Now. For instance, Jio STB has introduced sports prediction features in its Sports Hub section, catering to millions of users. Similarly, Times Now has incorporated Sports Prediction on its website, capitalizing on major events such as IPL 2024 and the T20 Cricket World Cup.
Founder Sushant Tewary emphasized, “We at Polysports Engage aim to provide customer engagement solutions that are easy to integrate for any brand, economical yet sophisticated. Our solutions cater to a wide range of businesses, from startups to MNCs, across various industries.” He further highlighted, “Gamification is an effective tool for engagement, and our solutions help improve metrics like app open rate, average session time, and repeat engagement, ultimately enhancing brand loyalty and revenue.”
Many top brands have been leveraging gamification without us realizing it. Major brands like Vistara Airlines and Starbucks have successfully implemented reward programs, leveraging gamification to incentivize user behaviors. As brands seek innovative engagement strategies, partnering with Polysports Engage emerges as a great option. The versatility of gamification extends beyond gaming apps. It offers opportunities for user engagement across diverse platforms, making it an indispensable strategy for brands seeking innovative ways to connect with their audience.