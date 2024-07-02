Empowering Change Through AI : Prashant Kumar’s Inspiring Journey

This vision is not only evident in his professional endeavors but also in his thought leadership. His article in the Times of India, "AI is set to revolutionize the manufacturing sector and boost India's GDP substantially," garnered widespread acclaim in the tech community, demonstrating his deep understanding of AI's future impact. Additionally, Kumar is an active writer on the INDIAai platform, where he has authored numerous scholarly articles. His contributions to the platform, known for their academic rigor and insightful analysis, have significantly enriched the INDIAai community, providing valuable learning opportunities and fostering intellectual discourse.