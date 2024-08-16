Design Walls: Leading The Way In Innovative Wallcoverings And Home Furnishings

Design Walls, under the visionary leadership of CEO Vimal Srikanth Dasari, has achieved a significant milestone by being honored with the ‘Best Wallpaper Company of the Year - 2024’ at the prestigious ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power-play.’ By Business Mint. This accolade, presented by renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan, recognizes Design Walls' excellence in transforming spaces with innovative wallcoverings and home furnishings.
Since its inception in 2017, Design Walls has rapidly risen to prominence in Hyderabad’s home furnishings industry. The company began with a small team sharing a passion for wallcoverings, and today, it stands as a trailblazer, offering a comprehensive range of home decor solutions. With an in-house design studio, sales team, and manufacturing unit, Design Walls ensures top-quality, innovative designs that cater to the unique tastes and preferences of their clients.
What truly sets Design Walls apart is their commitment to customization. Every project is approached with a bespoke mindset, ensuring that wallpapers are tailored to reflect individual styles and personalities. This dedication has led to the successful completion of over 8,000+ projects, earning the trust and satisfaction of clients. Their team of over 50+ professionals operates across seven branches, making the company a formidable presence in the industry.
Beyond wallpapers, Design Walls offers an array of home furnishings, including curtains, blinds, and upholstery, to create cohesive and stylish living spaces. Their mission is to turn every wall into a canvas for creativity, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and ambiance of homes.
The award for ‘Best Wallpaper Company of the Year - 2024’ is a testament to Design Walls' innovative approach and their relentless pursuit of excellence. This recognition not only highlights their industry leadership but also underscores their commitment to setting high standards in home decor.
Design Walls' portfolio includes collaborations with prestigious clients such as Yashoda Hospitals, Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Muppa Constructions, APR Builders, and Wonderla, showcasing their ability to deliver exceptional designs and solutions across various sectors. These partnerships reflect the company's versatility and their capability to meet the diverse needs of their clientele.
As Design Walls continues to shape the future of interior design in India, their focus remains on delivering bespoke solutions that enhance living spaces. From concept to installation, the company guarantees customer satisfaction, ensuring that every project is a masterpiece of design and functionality.
For more information Join Design Walls in their journey to redefine home decor and experience the artistry that has made them the best in the industry.