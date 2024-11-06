Crucial Role Of Explainability In AI Evolution - AI Leader Perspective

One approach to address these challenges involves the development of post-hoc interpretability techniques, which shed light on a model's inner workings after it has made a prediction. Techniques such as attention visualization provide insights into the model's behaviour, enhancing trust and transparency. Sowmya has applied open-source frameworks like SHAP, LIME for explainable predictions of black box state of the art models and she has developed multiple post hoc User interfaces that explain model predictions by data-driven metrics and visualizations that enable easier decision-making for Strategists and Finance. In one of her authored papers, she brings awareness about the balancing act of Interpretability vs Accuracy, when we apply the latest research into business and security domains where interpretability is key to support predictability.