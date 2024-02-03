Be it the birthday of our family members or friends, anniversary of our parents or siblings, or any other special occasion, deciding on the right gift for our loved ones can get quite challenging.

These days, there are numerous gift ideas and it often gets difficult to decide on the right gift for your loved ones. The best gift is the one that can be of some good use to our near and dear ones on a regular basis. Retail giants are increasingly branding their offerings as gifts. This is one of the ways to attract new customers through gift vouchers.

Wellness products and services are also being seen as meaningful gift ideas. Gifting your family and friends with something that can add value to their daily lives or just rejuvenate them for a day could be worth giving a try. There are a wide range of wellness products or services that can be gifted to your family and friends. You can not only restrict your gift ideas to wellness products but can also explore wellness services in the form of passes or vouchers. Here are some of the wellness gift ideas that you could consider gifting your loved ones on some special occasions:

Fitness apparel: What can be a better idea than getting your best friend, parents, siblings or even colleagues to get into a new habit of taking care of their health. Fitness apparel like sneakers, breathable t- shirts, track pants, joggers could be the first step to motivate your loved ones towards healthier lifestyle.

Aroma candles/diffusers: These days, people are getting stressed due to longer working hours, daily travel or even unending household chores. Aroma candles or diffusers could just help them wrap up a busy day. There are a variety of aroma candles and diffusers available online. You could choose the best one for your loved ones.

Body massager: If you know about anyone in your circle trying to recover from an injury, then gifting a body massager could help them heal themselves every day. There are a wide range of body massagers available in sports shops (both online and offline stores). You can get body massagers according to your budget.

Kitchenware: Good health starts from your kitchen. Modern kitchen ware is largely aimed at healthy cooking. Gifting your loved ones with non-stick cook wares, oil sprays, compartmentalized tiffin boxes, reusable vegetables bags, fridge and kitchen organisers could ease the daily lives of your loved ones. There are plenty of options available both in offline and online retail stores.

Wellness cosmetics: Gifting wellness cosmetics like a foot massage cream, body butters, shower gels, aromatic soaps, lip balms, hand creams can add to your close one’s wellbeing. Such gifts will also pester them to look after themselves.

Gym or salon services passes: Gyms, fitness clubs, laugh clubs, spas and salons have gift cards or vouchers that you can gift to your near and dear ones. If you feel they need to get into a healthier lifestyle, there can’t be a better gift than these services.

Fitness wearables: Fitness trackers could motivate anyone to walk that extra step. There are variety of fitness wearable products across various price range. These products will keep them more accountable towards a better lifestyle.

Plants: A small portable plant can make you feel productive at workplace or at home. Gifting plants to your loved ones will also help them stay stress free and anxiety free.

Sleeping aid accessories: A good sleep ensures good health. That is why, gifting sleeping accessories to your loved one will be a good idea. Sleeping aid accessories like acupressure mats and pillow sets, blankets, comforters could make their sleep more comfortable.

Books: If you have anyone in your circle who is a voracious reader, nothing can be a better gift for them than a book. There are various motivational, inspirational and self-enlightening books that you can gift them.

Next time you wish someone well, be sure to give them a wellness gift to go along with it!