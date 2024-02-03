All You Need To Know About SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

What is SAD?

Often referred to as the ‘winter blues’, SAD – an apt acronym for Seasonal Affective Disorder, is a mood disorder and a subtype of Major Depressive Disorder. While most people report its occurrence during winters, which is often marked by long periods without sunlight, it has also been reported by people in other seasons such as summers and the monsoon. People suffering from SAD go through bouts of depressive symptoms that occur in conjunction with changing seasons. While SAD presents differently in every individual, there are a few standard symptoms to look out for in case you are concerned that you or someone you know might be suffering from SAD.

Symptoms

It is important to differentiate between occasional or temporary feelings of sadness and SAD so as to effectively deal with the issue.

Disturbed Sleep Pattern

Sleeping more than usual or the inability to fall asleep altogether. When you notice your sleep patterns change for prolonged periods, it might signal SAD.

Constant Feeling of Sadness

Sadness brought on for weeks without any apparent reason. This may be accompanied by a feeling of utter hopelessness and may even cause you to cry. This kind of sadness persists for long hours every day.

Low Energy and Loss of Interest

Have your chores been piling up but you find yourself unable to tend to them? Are you a fitness enthusiast but have been missing your daily runs? Do you love to watch true crime but none of your favourite shows interest you anymore? Loss of interest in things and activities you usually love and enjoy and not having the energy to get basic daily tasks done may be caused by SAD.

Behavioural Changes

Not feeling like yourself, being constantly sad and low on energy may lead to changes in behaviour such as increased anger and irritability, and becoming withdrawn and isolated.

What causes SAD?

While the research literature on SAD remains quite thin, psychologists have narrowed down three biological and neurological that can affect our mental and social wellness.

Changes in circadian rhythm The circadian rhythm, popularly known as the body’s ‘biological clock’, is what monitors and regulates our sleeping and waking patterns. Changing seasons, such as the longer winter nights or long grey monsoon days, cause this rhythm to be altered. This makes mood regulation more difficult, thus causing depressive feelings. Rise in melatonin Melatonin is a hormone produced in our body in response to darkness and play an important role in regulating our natural sleep cycle. However, an increase in melatonin during the day can make one uncharacteristically lethargic and drowsy. Which is why during long rainy days, people suffering from SAD may just want to remain curled up in their bed. Lower serotonin levels Serotonin is a chemical messenger in our body that works to stabilise our mood. Some research suggests that reduced exposure to sunlight can lead to reduced serotonin activity in our brains, leading to greater difficulty in balancing one’s emotions.

Who’s at risk?

Like pretty much any other health condition, while no one is immune from SAD, some of us may be at a greater risk of exhibiting SAD symptoms. Let’s take a look at some established risk factors.

Your region of residence

People living in the tropics and surrounding latitudes are not as affected by SAD as the ones inhabiting the higher and colder latitudes. The further north you move, the higher are your chances of falling prey to SAD.

Age

Younger people, especially in the age group of 18-30, are more likely to display SAD symptoms.

Family history

Having close relatives who suffer from SAD may make one more predisposed to developing these symptoms.

Your gender

Females are reported to be affected by SAD almost four times as much as the males.

To sum up

Taking care of our mental well-being is just as important as caring for our physical health. Therefore, if you or any of your loved ones display symptoms of SAD, it may be time to seek help to address the problem. There are many forms of therapy available to treat and manage SAD such as light therapy and let changing season change our lives for the better.

