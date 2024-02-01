How Is Telehealth Transforming Healthcare Accessibility?

Telehealth Landscape Before And After COVID-19

In the years before COVID-19, the adoption of telehealth increased steadily, growing 44% from 2015 to 2019, according to GlobalMed. This trend was not just a reaction to the pandemic, but a reflection of a wider societal shift toward digital healthcare. Just before the global health crisis began, J.D.Power, an American data analytics firm, reported that 37% of the population had already used a telehealth service. In the post-pandemic era the landscape has changed dramatically. According to a 2022 study conducted by J. Doximity, 67% of the population has adopted telehealth, reflecting a significant change in consumer behavior and acceptability. A study published in September 2020 by Doximity revealed that 27% of the patients felt more comfortable with telehealth use after COVID-19. The pandemic forced large segments of the population to seek virtual consultations due to lockdown measures, social distancing, and an increased demand for remote healthcare solutions. Telehealth used to be seen as an afterthought, especially among younger generations. But in the post-covid era, it has become an essential and essential part of the healthcare ecosystem. According to a recent J. D. Power study, the use of virtual healthcare has become a normal part of people’s lives. Not only has the pandemic had a lasting impact, but it’s also had a lasting impact on how people view and use healthcare services. Patients’ attitudes toward virtual healthcare have changed as well. With 27% reporting newfound comfort, it’s clear that there’s been a positive change in how people view virtual healthcare.



Money Spend on Telehealth

Transportation, time off work, unnecessary ER visits, and hospital stays have all become a thing of the past when patients can access telehealth. According to a study by SingleCare released in 2021, 62% of participants paid between $1 and $30 out of pocket for a single telehealth visit. Sixty-one percent of participants were covered entirely by insurance or Medicare. According to studies, patients with telehealth access spend between $19 and $121 on each visit, largely because they avoid costly emergency room visits. Investment in telehealth is skyrocketing. The first three months of 2021 alone saw an $8.2 billion investment in telehealth, more than double the amount from the same time last year. The economic benefits of telehealth aren’t just for the benefit of patients. The American Hospital Association reports that every $1 spent to set up a telehealth program yields an 11% return on investment or ROI. In other words, telehealth isn’t just a technological advancement, it’s a game-changer.