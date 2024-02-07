All You Need To Know About Hernia

Causes
Hernia happens when an organ or fat protrudes through a small hole in the muscle or connective tissues surrounding it. Some of the most common causes of Hernia include heavy lifting, straining during bowel movements or urination, persistent coughing or sneezing, pregnancy, obesity, and abdominal surgery. Factors like age, genetics, and chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis can also increase the risk of developing hernias.
Symptoms
Hernia is most commonly characterized by a bulge (or lump) in the abdominal or groin area. This bulge may be more pronounced when you are standing or bending over. Pain or discomfort at the bulge is common, especially when you are exerting yourself, coughing, or trying to lift heavy objects. Other symptoms of a hernia include: feeling heavy or pressure in your abdomen constipation feeling like you can’t pass stools In severe cases, you may experience nausea or vomiting. You may not be able to push your hernia back into place (“incarceration”), which is the most common symptom of a hernia.
Remedies To Cure Hernia
Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is known to be an anti-inflammatory and a soothing substance. It can provide natural pain relief to hernia sufferers who drink a glass of it in the morning on an empty stomach or between meals. Aloe vera liquid can also be applied to the affected area.
Light Meals: Short and light meals can help reduce the severity of hernia symptoms. It is important not to lie down or bend over after eating and to maintain a healthy weight.
Castor Seed Oil: Castor seed oil has long been used to treat stomach-related ailments such as hernia pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can be applied to the stomach area.
Ice Pack: Applying an ice pack to your abdominal or groin hernia area can help reduce the redness, inflammation, and pain associated with hernia. The cool temperature helps to reduce contraction, pain, and inflammation.
Vegetable juice: Consuming vegetable juice, especially carrot juice, broccoli juice, spinach juice, onion juice, and kale juice, and adding a bit of salt to vegetable juice is a great way to treat hernia pain. Vegetables are rich in nutrients and have anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the pain and inflammation associated with hernia pain.
Yoga
While yoga can be a preventative measure against a hernia, it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable and suitable for these challenging asanas. It’s best to seek professional advice before trying these poses, especially if you’re uncomfortable or unsure. These asanas focus on strengthening your abdominal muscles, which in turn compresses your inguinal canals and relieves abdominal pressure.
Here are some recommended asanas:
Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
Vajrasana (Diamond Pose)
Utthanpadasana (Raised Legs Pose)
Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend)
Sarvangasana (Supported Shoulder Stand)
Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)
These poses can help strengthen your core muscles and reduce the risk of a hernia. However, you’ll need to adjust your intensity or make adjustments as needed to suit your specific physical abilities and limitations.