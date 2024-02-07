All You Need To Know About Hernia

Causes

Hernia happens when an organ or fat protrudes through a small hole in the muscle or connective tissues surrounding it. Some of the most common causes of Hernia include heavy lifting, straining during bowel movements or urination, persistent coughing or sneezing, pregnancy, obesity, and abdominal surgery. Factors like age, genetics, and chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis can also increase the risk of developing hernias.

Symptoms

Hernia is most commonly characterized by a bulge (or lump) in the abdominal or groin area. This bulge may be more pronounced when you are standing or bending over. Pain or discomfort at the bulge is common, especially when you are exerting yourself, coughing, or trying to lift heavy objects. Other symptoms of a hernia include: feeling heavy or pressure in your abdomen constipation feeling like you can’t pass stools In severe cases, you may experience nausea or vomiting. You may not be able to push your hernia back into place (“incarceration”), which is the most common symptom of a hernia.