Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Yugal Rajput - How To Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips And Products

Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It causes spots, oily skin and sometimes skin that's hot or painful to touch.

Dr Yugal Rajput
Dr. Yugal Rajput - How To Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips And Products
info_icon

What causes acne? 

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria and inflammation. Several factors contribute to the development of acne, including hormonal changes, genetics, diet, stress, and skincare products. Understanding these underlying causes is essential for devising an effective treatment plan.1

Acne can be of different types and may require different skincare regimen:2

  • Blackheads and Whiteheads: Blackheads and whiteheads, caused by clogged pores, differ in appearance. Whiteheads form when pores close, while blackheads occur when pores remain open. Scrubbing won't clear blackheads, as they're not dirt but trapped debris. Dermatologists recommend retinoids and benzoyl peroxide wash to treat them. If persistent, seek dermatological intervention, such as comedo extraction or prescription treatments, after six to eight weeks of home care.

  • Papules and Pustules: Early pimples, known as papules, are small, red, inflamed bumps caused by excess oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Treatment involves using acne face wash with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, with severe cases warranting dermatological consultation. Pus-filled pimples, or pustules, resemble papules but contain yellowish fluid. Similar treatment applies, emphasizing avoidance of popping to prevent exacerbation. If home remedies fail after six to eight weeks, dermatological assessment is recommended for further intervention.

  • Acne nodules and cysts: These are severe blemishes that penetrate deep into the skin, often resulting in permanent scarring upon healing. Seeking dermatological treatment is essential for managing this type of acne, with early intervention minimizing the risk of long-term scarring.

Skincare Tips for Preventing and Managing Acne Breakouts3

  • Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

  • Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent pore blockages. Choose a gentle exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to unclog pores and promote cell turnover.

  • Moisturize Daily: Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated without exacerbating acne breakouts.

  • Use Non-Comedogenic Products: Look for skincare and makeup products labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they are formulated to not clog pores and cause acne.

  • Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Keep your hands away from your face, and avoid picking or squeezing pimples.

  • Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sun exposure can worsen acne and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  2. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  4. Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained
  5. India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  2. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
  4. Copa America 2024 Golden Boot Race: Lautaro Martinez Leading The Charge, Can Darwin Nunez Catch Up?
  5. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Joselu Hoping To Send Ex-Real Madrid Teammate Toni Kroos Into Retirement
Tennis News
  1. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  2. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  3. Medvedev Vs Muller, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 5 Rallies To Comeback Win Over French - Data Debrief
  4. Alcaraz Vs Vukic, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Storms Into Third Round With Straight-Sets Win - Data Debrief
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches 3rd Round - An Event Where She 'Learned About Life Lot'
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Killed People In Hathras Stampede, Says Autopsy
  2. Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'
  4. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  5. Assam: 11 Wild Animals Killed As Floods Leave Kaziranga Park Deluged
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  2. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  3. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  2. In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia
  3. From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July
  4. Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest
  5. 'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy
  6. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  7. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here Are The Pop Stars Likely To Perform At The Bash
  8. Sports News July 3 Highlights: Euro, Copa America QFs Confirmed; Indian Team Leaves Barbados