Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Saquib Ahsaan - Low Back Pain In Bike Riders: Understanding, Preventing, And Managing Discomfort

Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms.

Dr. Saquib Ahsaan
Dr. Saquib Ahsaan
info_icon

  • Many bike riders complain about pain in their backs.

  • The hunched-over position on a road bike often takes its toll on the back.

  • According to statistics, more than 50% of riders report back pain.

  • Lower back pain causes the highest rates of functional impairment and requires medical attention.

What is Low Back Pain?

Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms. Causes of low back pain include muscle strain, ligament sprain, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and poor posture.

Several factors contribute to low back pain in bike riders:

  1. Poor Bike Fit: An improperly adjusted bike can force you into awkward positions, placing undue stress on your lower back.

  2. Incorrect Riding Posture: Slouching or overextending your back while riding can lead to muscle strain and spinal discomfort.

  3. Weak Core Muscles: A weak core fails to support the lower back adequately, increasing the risk of pain and injury.

  4. Prolonged riding: Excessive riding without adequate rest and recovery can lead to muscle fatigue and back pain.

  5. Terrain: Rough or uneven terrain can cause jarring impacts that affect your lower back.

Simple Exercises to Reduce Back Pain

Prone Bridging on Elbows

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your forearms/elbows on the table/mat.

  • Rise so that you are resting on your forearms and toes

  • Maintain abdominal draw-in; your back should be completely straight

  • Hold this position for 15 sec – 1 min.

  • Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.

Side Bridging on Elbow

  • Lie on your side with your elbow underneath you

  • Rise so that you are resting one forearm/elbow and foot on the same side

  • Hold this position for 15sec – 1min.

  • Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.

  • Make sure to complete the exercise on both sides.

Press Ups

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your legs extended and your hands palm down just above your shoulders.

  • Retract shoulder blades down and in towards the midline of your spine.

  • Maintaining that position, lift your chest off of the floor.

  • Hold for 3-5 seconds, keeping the back of the neck long and making sure the front hip bones stay in contact with the mat throughout the movement.

  • Repeat 10-20 times.

Prone Cobra’s

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your arms at your side

  • Lift your head and chest off the table/mat

  • Hold your glutes (buttock muscles) tight and squeeze your shoulder blades together

  • Hold briefly and return to the starting position. Repeat 10-20 times.

Quadruped Opposite arm/leg

  • In a quadruped position (on all fours); keep head straight with knees bent to 90 degrees.

  • Engage your core to keep back straight during entire exercise and use your hamstrings, glutes, and low back muscles to lift your leg straight while simultaneously lifting opposite arm.

  • Repeat 10 times each side.

In addition, prioritize proper bike fit, correct posture, and regular strengthening and stretching exercises to keep your lower back healthy and pain-free.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Hosts Lose Skipper Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence At Lord's
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
  5. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
Football News
  1. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  2. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  3. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  4. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  5. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook RTI: With Rate Of Rescuing Bonded Labourers Down By 80%, Will Centre Be Able To Abolish It By 2030?
  2. Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory
  3. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'Is This A CM's Statement?': SC's Stern Reply To Revanth Reddy's Sceptical Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail
  5. Day In Pics: August 29, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign