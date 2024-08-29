Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Saquib Ahsaan - Low Back Pain In Bike Riders: Understanding, Preventing, And Managing Discomfort

Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms.