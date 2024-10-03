Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. R.K Soni - Arthritis And Body Weight: Understanding The Connection

Discover the crucial connection between body weight and arthritis. Learn how excess weight accelerates joint degeneration, increases joint load, and leads to faster disease progression. Find out how losing weight can alleviate arthritis symptoms and improve joint health. Get expert tips on managing weight and reducing joint pain.

Dr. R.K Soni
Dr. R.K Soni
  • One critical factor that influences arthritis symptoms and joint health is body weight.

  • Clinical statistics reveal that being overweight directly causes nearly one-fourth of all diagnosed cases of arthritis.

  • And if you’re obese, you’re 60% more likely to end up with arthritis compared to people who maintain a healthy body weight.

Therefore, maintaining an ideal body weight is crucial for joint health and overall well-being. The ideal body weight varies for each individual based on factors such as height, age, sex, and body composition. However, a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered normal. According to the new guidelines, overweight is a BMI of 25-29.9, while obesity is a BMI of 30 or greater.

Let’s understand the link between body weight and arthritis.

  • Body weight accelerates joint degeneration. Excess body weight stresses weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and lower back. This increased stress accelerates the wear and tear on cartilage, leading to joint degeneration and pain.

  • It also increases Joint Load. Every extra pound of body weight puts approximately four additional pounds of pressure on the knees. This can hasten cartilage breakdown and exacerbate joint pain and stiffness.

  • Being overweight leads to faster disease progression. Additionally, carrying extra weight delays the effect of the drugs prescribed to treat the condition. Ultimately, the joint becomes so damaged that the only treatment option is surgery to replace the joint.

  • Excess Weight Is Disabling. Compared with healthy-weight people with OA, obese people with OA take more medications, walk more slowly, are less physically active, and are at higher risk of becoming disabled.3

Now the question arises: Can Losing Body Weight Alleviate Arthritis Symptoms?

The answer is Yes.

Studies have shown that even a modest weight loss can reduce pain, improve joint function, and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals with arthritis.

Losing just 10% of your body weight can cut arthritis pain in half. It may also slow or even stop disease progression.3

Here are some strategies to help manage weight and alleviate joint pain:

  • Realistic Weight Loss Goal:

    • Set an initial weight loss target of 10%.

  • Behavioral and Physical Activity Changes:

    • Do the necessary changes in diet, behavior, and physical activity for weight loss.

    • Indulge in moderate physical activity, aiming for 30 minutes or more.

    • Cut back on dietary fat and total calorie intake.

  • Weight Loss Medications: For selected patients (BMI >30 or BMI >27 with risk factors), weight loss drugs may be used as part of a comprehensive program under medical supervision only.

  • Weight Maintenance: Prioritize weight maintenance after the first six months of weight-loss therapy.

  • Professional Support and Structured Programs:

  • Work with healthcare providers, dietitians, and physical therapists to develop a comprehensive weight management plan tailored to your needs.

  • Consider community-based weight management programs and support groups for counseling, education, and support.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

