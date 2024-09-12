Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Navin Kumar Lodha - Osteoarthritis And Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Is The Difference?

There are a few tips to Support and preserve your Joint Health and Minimize Disability Risks associated with Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Dr. Navin Kumar Lodha
Arthritis is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Two of the most prevalent forms are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Despite sharing the common symptoms of joint pain, they are distinct diseases with different causes, characteristics, and treatments.

Key Differences Between OA and RA 28

Onset and Progression

  • Osteoarthritis: Gradually develops over several years and predominantly affects older adults.

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: Can develop rapidly, affecting people of all ages, and may become severe within a few months.

Affected Joints

  • Osteoarthritis: Typically impacts a few large, weight-bearing joints such as the knees or hips.

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: Usually affects joints symmetrically on both sides of the body, including smaller joints like those in the hands and feet.

Underlying Causes

  • Osteoarthritis: Primarily caused by mechanical wear and tear on the joints.

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: An autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the joint lining.

Impact

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: Often accompanied by systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and weight loss, and can affect other organs.

  • Osteoarthritis: Generally confined to the affected joints without systemic symptoms.

Treatment Approach

  • Osteoarthritis: Focuses on pain management and may include joint replacement surgeries.

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: Aims to control the autoimmune response with medications and manage pain.

Understanding these differences is crucial for implementing the appropriate treatment and management strategies for each condition.

Lifestyle Recommendations for Preventing Arthritis Flare-Ups29

  • Maintain a Healthy Weight: Reducing joint stress can help prevent OA flare-ups.

  • Stay Active: Regular, low-impact exercise can strengthen muscles around joints and improve flexibility.

  • Healthy Diet: Anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help manage symptoms.

  • Avoid Injury: Use protective gear during activities and practice good body mechanics.

  • Manage Stress: Stress can trigger RA flare-ups; practices such as yoga, meditation, and deep-breathing exercises can help.

  • Quit Smoking: Smoking is a significant risk factor for RA.

  • Monitor Symptoms: Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider to manage and adjust treatment plans.

Short-term Measures

  • Take painkillers: Consult your doctor for appropriate medications.

  • Look after your feet: Wear supportive shoes and consider orthotics.

  • Use splints: Splints can support painful, weak, or swollen joints.

Long-term Tips for Joint Protection

  • Respect your pain: Use pain as a warning to rest and adapt activities.

  • Use support devices: Utilize aids and ask for help when needed.

  • Stable positions: Use joints in positions that spread weight evenly.

In addition to the above:

  • Incorporate joint protection at work by taking regular breaks, ensuring proper work surface heights, and using supportive seating.

  • Fatigue is common in arthritis. Manage it by pacing yourself, planning, and practicing relaxation techniques.

  • Opt for physical therapy and medical assistance if necessary.

Adopting new habits takes time. Make small changes gradually, focusing on tasks that cause the most pain.

