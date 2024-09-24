Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Mrinal Mathur - Arthritis And Morning Stiffness

Learn about the causes of morning stiffness in arthritis and strategies to manage it, including optimizing sleep environment, stretching, heat therapy, gentle exercise, massage, assistive gadgets, medications, and topical treatments.

Dr. Mrinal Mathur
Dr. Mrinal Mathur
Morning stiffness, an uncomfortable start to the day for many, is often characterized by

  • Tightness of muscles and joints,

  • Reduced range of motion

It is a common condition experienced by people with arthritis

What causes Morning Stiffness?

Morning stiffness in arthritis occurs for different reasons depending on the type of arthritis.

  • Inflammation leads to swelling, and when a joint remains immobile overnight, the surrounding muscles and tissues tighten, resulting in pain and stiffness.

  • In osteoarthritis, limited joint movement during the night results in inadequate lubrication, leading to stiffness. As the individual gets up and starts moving, the joint receives the necessary lubrication, typically alleviating stiffness within 30 minutes or less.

  • In contrast, inflammatory arthritis types, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, cause morning stiffness due to overnight accumulation of inflammation in the joints, peaking in the morning.

  • Additionally, in inflammatory arthritis, the immune system attacks the joint lining, causing it to become inflamed and swollen. During the night, the lack of movement allows inflammatory materials to accumulate, causing joint fluid to collect in and around the joint, further increasing swelling and leading to the pain and stiffness experienced in the morning.

Managing Arthritis Flare-ups:

  • Arthritis often involves periods of intensified symptoms known as flare-ups.

  • Particularly troubling are the episodes of morning stiffness that can make starting the day a painful ordeal.

However, several strategies can help reduce inflammation and minimize these episodes, allowing individuals to manage their symptoms more effectively.

Optimizing Your Sleep Environment for Warmth - Ensure your sleep environment is cozy and warm to help manage morning stiffness. Set a comfortable temperature on the thermostat and use heating pads or electric blankets for added warmth. Additionally, consider using heated gloves, such as microwavable heat pad mittens, to quickly warm up your hands and alleviate stiffness.

Stretch and Warm Up - When you wake up stiff, take some time to stretch gently. You can do this while still in bed or after getting up. Methodically stretch all your stiff joints, moving them through their range of motion until you start feeling looser and your muscles warm up.

Use Heat Therapy - Applying heat to stiff muscles and joints encourages blood flow, helping them relax and loosen up. You can take a warm shower or bath, apply heat rubs, soak your hands in warm water, or use heat packs. Be careful not to make the heat too hot, especially on inflamed joints.

Engage in Gentle Exercise - Once you're moving, gentle exercises like yoga, tai chi, swimming, or a short walk can be very beneficial. These activities help relax your body and mind, preparing you for the day ahead.

Get a Massage - A massage from yourself, a partner, or a professional can also help loosen up stiff muscles. Massages can provide significant relief and improve mobility.

Use Assistive Gadgets - For ongoing stiffness, consider using gadgets that reduce joint stress and make daily tasks easier. Items like jar openers, zip pulls, thick grip pens, walking aids, and swivel seats can be beneficial.

Consider Medications - Taking your medications before bed may also reduce morning stiffness. Always consult your doctor or pharmacist before starting new medications or changing your medication schedule.

Apply Topical Treatments - Heat rubs, gels, sprays, and creams applied directly to the skin can provide warmth and relief to stiff joints.

By following these strategies, you can better manage morning stiffness and improve your comfort and mobility as you start your day.

