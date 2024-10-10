Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Mayank Pratap - Exercise For Pain Management In Arthritis

Learn how exercise can help manage arthritis pain and improve joint function. Discover the benefits of regular physical activity, including strengthened muscles, improved flexibility, and reduced joint stiffness.

Dr Mayank Pratap
Dr Mayank Pratap - Exercise For Pain Management In Arthritis
  • Arthritis, characterized by inflammation and joint stiffness, impacts your mobility (movement) and overall quality of life.

  • While medication plays a crucial role in managing symptoms, exercise provides a powerful tool in alleviating pain and improving joint function.

Regular physical activity helps to:

  • Strengthen Muscles

  • Improve Flexibility and Range of Motion

  • Maintain Bone Health, decrease bone loss and help control joint swelling.

  • Reduce Joint Stiffness as movement stimulates the production of synovial fluid, lubricating the joints and reducing stiffness.

  • Manage Weight, which can alleviate pressure on weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips.

  • Enhance energy and stamina by decreasing fatigue.

  • Improve sleep

Apart from physiological benefits, exercise also has psychological benefits. It:

  • decreases anxiety

  • improves mood and well-being

  • promotes a state of relaxation

It is a misconception that exercise worsens arthritis pain. While it may seem counterintuitive, regular, low-impact exercise can reduce pain and improve joint function.

People also believe that "Rest is the best treatment for arthritis pain."On the contrary, prolonged inactivity can make arthritis symptoms worse. Therefore, it's essential to find a balance between rest and activity.

Exercise Regimens for Arthritis Pain:

The goals of an exercise program for individuals with arthritis are to:

  • preserve or restore range of motion and flexibility around affected joints,

  • increase muscle strength and endurance, and

  • increase aerobic conditioning to improve mood and decrease health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Strength Training: Focus on exercises that target major muscle groups around the affected joints, using light weights or resistance bands.  

Aerobic Exercise: Low-impact activities like walking, swimming, or cycling improve cardiovascular health without stressing the joints.

Flexibility Exercises: Stretching exercises help maintain or improve range of motion and reduce stiffness.

Balance Exercises: These can help prevent falls- a concern for many arthritis patients. These may include Tai Chi or Yoga.

Exercise Tips for People with Arthritis:

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) suggests the following exercise modifications for those with arthritis:

Start Slow and Progress Gradually: Begin with short periods of activity and slowly increase the intensity, complexity, and duration. Doing too much exercise during a flare-up can increase pain and joint damage. Start with a few minutes of activity and include rest periods.

Avoid Rapid or Repetitive Movements: Protect your joints by avoiding activities that involve quick or repetitive movements, especially if they are high-impact. Walking too fast can stress the joints, so adjust your speed according to your condition. Pay attention to any joints that are misaligned or unstable. Choose shoes with good shock absorption, and consider using orthotics if needed.

Customize Physical Activity: Tailor exercises to your individual needs. Arthritis can cause joints to be unstable and limit their range of motion due to pain, stiffness, swelling, or changes in the bones. These joints are more prone to injury, so ensure you use proper joint protection techniques.

In conclusion,

  • Exercise is a vital component of arthritis management, offering numerous benefits for pain relief and joint health.

  • Consultation with a healthcare provider or a physical therapist is recommended to tailor an exercise program to individual needs and ensure safe and effective management of arthritis symptoms.

  • By incorporating regular exercise into daily routines, individuals with arthritis can improve their quality of life and maintain mobility for years to come.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
