Dr. Arnab Karmakar - Low Back Pain In Bike Riders: Understanding, Preventing, And Managing Discomfort

Lower back pain causes the highest rates of functional impairment and requires medical attention.

The hunched-over position on a road bike often takes its toll on the back.

Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms. Causes of low back pain include muscle strain, ligament sprain, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and poor posture.

Terrain: Rough or uneven terrain can cause jarring impacts that affect your lower back.

Prolonged riding: Excessive riding without adequate rest and recovery can lead to muscle fatigue and back pain.

Weak Core Muscles: A weak core fails to support the lower back adequately, increasing the risk of pain and injury.

Incorrect Riding Posture: Slouching or overextending your back while riding can lead to muscle strain and spinal discomfort.

Poor Bike Fit: An improperly adjusted bike can force you into awkward positions, placing undue stress on your lower back.

Maintain abdominal draw-in; your back should be completely straight

Rise so that you are resting on your forearms and toes

Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your forearms/elbows on the table/mat.

Make sure to complete the exercise on both sides.

Rise so that you are resting one forearm/elbow and foot on the same side

Lie on your side with your elbow underneath you

Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your legs extended and your hands palm down just above your shoulders.

Retract shoulder blades down and in towards the midline of your spine.

Maintaining that position, lift your chest off of the floor.

Hold for 3-5 seconds, keeping the back of the neck long and making sure the front hip bones stay in contact with the mat throughout the movement.