Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Alind Kishore - Arthritis And Body Weight: Understanding The Connection

How Maintaining a Healthy Weight Can Help Alleviate Arthritis Symptoms and Improve Joint Health.

Dr. Alind Kishore
Dr. Alind Kishore
info_icon

  • One critical factor that influences arthritis symptoms and joint health is body weight.

  • Clinical statistics reveal that being overweight directly causes nearly one-fourth of all diagnosed cases of arthritis.

  • And if you’re obese, you’re 60% more likely to end up with arthritis compared to people who maintain a healthy body weight.

Therefore, maintaining an ideal body weight is crucial for joint health and overall well-being. The ideal body weight varies for each individual based on factors such as height, age, sex, and body composition. However, a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered normal. According to the new guidelines, overweight is a BMI of 25-29.9, while obesity is a BMI of 30 or greater.

Let’s understand the link between body weight and arthritis.

  • Body weight accelerates joint degeneration. Excess body weight stresses weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and lower back. This increased stress accelerates the wear and tear on cartilage, leading to joint degeneration and pain.

  • It also increases Joint Load. Every extra pound of body weight puts approximately four additional pounds of pressure on the knees. This can hasten cartilage breakdown and exacerbate joint pain and stiffness.

  • Being overweight leads to faster disease progression. Additionally, carrying extra weight delays the effect of the drugs prescribed to treat the condition. Ultimately, the joint becomes so damaged that the only treatment option is surgery to replace the joint.

  • Excess Weight Is Disabling. Compared with healthy-weight people with OA, obese people with OA take more medications, walk more slowly, are less physically active, and are at higher risk of becoming disabled.3

Now the question arises: Can Losing Body Weight Alleviate Arthritis Symptoms?

The answer is Yes.

Studies have shown that even a modest weight loss can reduce pain, improve joint function, and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals with arthritis.

Losing just 10% of your body weight can cut arthritis pain in half. It may also slow or even stop disease progression.3

Here are some strategies to help manage weight and alleviate joint pain:

  • Realistic Weight Loss Goal:

    • Set an initial weight loss target of 10%.

  • Behavioral and Physical Activity Changes:

    • Do the necessary changes in diet, behavior, and physical activity for weight loss.

    • Indulge in moderate physical activity, aiming for 30 minutes or more.

    • Cut back on dietary fat and total calorie intake.

  • Weight Loss Medications: For selected patients (BMI >30 or BMI >27 with risk factors), weight loss drugs may be used as part of a comprehensive program under medical supervision only.

  • Weight Maintenance: Prioritize weight maintenance after the first six months of weight-loss therapy.

  • Professional Support and Structured Programs:

  • Work with healthcare providers, dietitians, and physical therapists to develop a comprehensive weight management plan tailored to your needs.

  • Consider community-based weight management programs and support groups for counseling, education, and support.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
  2. USA Vs UAE Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United Arab Emirates Choose To Field First At United Ground
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: UAE Field First In Windhoek - Check Playing XIs
  4. Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs
  5. On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan
Football News
  1. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  3. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  4. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  5. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  2. Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely, Says WMO|Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts
  3. Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights
  4. Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting
  5. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
Entertainment News
  1. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  2. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  3. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  4. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  5. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  2. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  3. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface