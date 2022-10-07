With Over Ten Million Views, Trailer Of Zaid Khan’s Banaras Becomes The Most Awaited Film Pan India! 

The streak of pan Indian films coming out of Sandalwood continues and the latest is Banaras starring debutant Zaid Khan. The trailer of the film was released recently and it has left audiences completely riveted.

Notching over 10 million views within just 24 hours of being released, especially in YouTube, Banaras has become one of the most-expected films of the year. Zaid who has always wanted to be an actor, has been preparing for this day for a long time and the trailer gives a peek into the talent that he possesses.

Still from the film 'Banaras'

Meanwhile, Banaras is scheduled to release in five languages including Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The film has been directed by Jayatirta who has also given a hit previously in the form of Bell Bottom. The music of Banaras which has already struck a chord amongst audiences, has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. His Maya Gange composition is a superhit. Banaras is slated for release on November 4.