Unearth The Mystic ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ Only On ZEE5: A New Hindi Movie To Watch Online!

Complex Story: A Puzzle to be Fitted Together

In Rautu Ka Raaz, viewers will get to see the Kahani of a school warden killed mysteriously in Rautu Ki Beli. Though it starts as natural circumstances, eventually, they seem suspicious, and an investigation is carried out by Inspector Deepak Negi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And the narrative beautifully reveals secrets and lies that will make viewers curious. Every single convolution in the story leaves you perfectly stunned as if it is some sort of puzzle that has been slowly revealed by the film yet kept just out of each character's reach until it matters most. The film is a well-thought-out puzzle where each twist and turn in the plot has been meticulously designed to keep its audience chained and curious right to the end.