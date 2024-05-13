'We Demand Fair Trade': In Maharashtra's Beed, Women Sugarcane Workers Mobilise Amid Lok Sabha Polls

According to the state’s new guidelines on minimum wage scale for sugar cane cutters, workers must get Rs 366/tonne of cane harvest. A jodi should get at least Rs 742/tonne. But on the ground, the official system is defied with an offer of advance payment, which the jodi can bargain for in return for the work. For instance, a couple can pick up an amount of Rs 60,000 at the start of the season and harvest until they have fulfilled the number of tonnes for that price. “Most of the time, they are only able to work for half that amount and the remaining amount is carried forward as debt. The system is designed in a way, which keeps their labour in a perpetual cycle of debt trap,” Tokale says.