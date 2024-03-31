'..This Is why, People Are Going To Bless Us With 370 Seats': PM Modi At Meerut Rally | See Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut stating that what we've seen in terms of development is just the beginning. He emphasised the need to take the country much further forward.
Highlighting Meerut's historical significance as the 'land of revolution and revolutionaries,' PM Modi paid tribute to the city's pivotal role in shaping India's political landscape. He evoked the memory of influential leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh, acknowledging Meerut's heritage as a cradle of leadership.
He further recalled commencing his election rallies for both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut and reiterated the symbolic importance of launching the 2024 rally from the same historic city. Addressing the crowd, he delineated the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), framing the upcoming Lok Sabha election as pivotal to this transformative journey.
Advertisement
'India's Time Has Come'
Reflecting on India's economic journey, he said, "There was poverty everywhere when India was the 11th largest economy in the world. By the time India became the fifth largest economy, 25 crore people were lifted from poverty. I guarantee that the country will have a strong and capable middle class, once it becomes the third-largest economy. That's why the entire nation is saying 'June 4 ko 400 paar'."
He further outlined the government's vision for its third term, emphasising the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap for the next five years. With an eye on the future, PM Modi underscored the importance of making significant decisions within the first 100 days of the upcoming term to accelerate the momentum of development.
Advertisement
He then stated, "...I said this from the ramparts of Red Fort that this is the right time. India's time has come. Today, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India. Today, India is making unprecedented investments in building infrastructure. Today, new opportunities are being created for the youth in every sector. Today, the women's power of the country is coming forward with new resolutions. Today, India's credibility is at a new height, the whole world is looking at India with confidence..."
Achievements Of The Past Decade
PM Modi highlighted the remarkable achievements of the past decade, citing seemingly insurmountable milestones that have now become reality. He pointed to the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which once appeared unattainable but now attracts thousands of visitors daily. Additionally, he mentioned the vibrant Holi celebration in Awadh, where even Ram Lalla participated, signifying moments of cultural and spiritual significance.
Reflecting on the government's anti-corruption efforts, PM Modi asserted that the past decade has witnessed a concerted battle against corruption, ensuring that the poor are not exploited by middlemen.
He acknowledged the challenges faced in this endeavour, attributing them to his steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption. Drawing a sharp distinction between his mantra of 'Bhrashtachar hatao' (eliminate corruption) and his opponents' alleged agenda of protecting the corrupt, PM Modi framed the upcoming election as a choice between the NDA, committed to combating corruption, and others purportedly advocating for corrupt interests.
He further said, "In J&K, abrogation of Article 370 seemed impossible. But, Article 370 has been abrogated and J&K is developing at a rapid pace. This is why, people are going to bless us with 370 seats."
Advertisement
Criticised The INDIA Alliance
He criticised the INDIA alliance, accusing them of disregarding the contributions of farmers and failing to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh appropriately. He referenced a recent incident in Parliament where Jayant Chaudhary, representing the farming community, faced interruptions and attempts at humiliation during discussions on conferring the Bharat Ratna on his grandfather.
PM Modi called upon the Congress and Samajwadi Party to issue apologies to the farmers for this disrespectful behaviour, urging them to acknowledge and rectify their actions.
He stated, "During Congress rule, thousands of crores of rupees of poor, small investors, and banks were wrongfully confiscated... We have confiscated the property of the corrupt people and more than Rs 17000 crore have been returned to those whose money had been wrongfully taken from them."
Advertisement
Addressing the issue of the Katchatheevu Island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned what he termed as another anti-national act by the Congress party.
He stated, "Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu and this island is extremely important from the perspective of national security. When the country became independent, we had this island, and it was an integral part of India but 4-5 decades ago, Congress said that this Island was of no use and cut off a part of Maa Bharti and separated it from India..."
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's visionary leadership since 2014, heralding a new era of development and prosperity in the country.