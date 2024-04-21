Elections

Sikkim: Citizen Action Party’s Bharat Basnett Condemns Assault On Voter At Melli Polling Booth

Sikkim: The incident occurred after a man identified as Ganesh Kumar Rai was departing from the polling booth after casting his vote at Melli.

PTI
Sikkim assembly elections | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bharat Basnett, Lok Sabha candidate for the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, has condemned the attack on man identified as Ganesh Kumar Rai.

The incident occurred as Rai was departing from the polling booth after casting his vote at Melli.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Basnett termed the assault as a manifestation of societal decay, stating that such acts of violence and vulgarity are utterly unacceptable in any civilized society.

He added the sanctity of the democratic process hinges on the ability of individuals to peacefully exercise their right to universal adult franchise without fear or intimidation.

"I outrightly condemn these uncivil acts perpetrated by such unsocial elements," said Basnett.

He added, “I urge that such condemnable acts shall not be repeated in the future."

He called for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring and reiterated his commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and social harmony.

