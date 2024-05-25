Elections

People Have Rejected Lies, Hatred And Propaganda: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi urged people to come out in large numbers in the sixth phase of the elections on Saturday and vote for their rights and the future of their families.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi urged people to come out in large numbers in the sixth phase of the elections | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that people rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and gave priority to real issues related to their lives in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

He urged people to come out in large numbers in the sixth phase of the elections on Saturday and vote for their rights and the future of their families.

Gandhi and his mother, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, exercised ther franchise at a polling booth in New Delhi.

After casting his vote, Gandhi also posted a picture with Sonia Gandhi, displaying their inked fingers.

"In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and given priority to grassroots issues related to your life," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Today is the sixth phase of voting and your every vote will ensure that: Recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government posts and first job guarantee scheme of Rs 1 lakh per year is started for the youth. Rs 8,500 per month starts coming into the accounts of women from poor families. Farmers are debt free and they get the right MSP on their crops. Labourers get a daily wage of Rs 400," he said.

"Your vote will not only improve your life but also protect democracy and the Constitution," he said.

Gandhi said he and his mother contributed to this great festival of democracy by voting.

"All of you should also come out of your homes in large numbers, vote for your rights and the future of your family," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics
  2. Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive Into Stream In Kerala While Using Google Maps
  3. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  4. Day In Pics: May 25, 2024
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Voting and PDP Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra En Route To Delhi To Cast His Vote, Shows Victory Sign To Paparazzi
  2. Esha Gupta Casts Her Vote, Urges The Rest Of Delhi To ‘Come On’
  3. Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'
  5. Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs B Ongbamrungphan In Malaysia Masters SF Gets Underway
  2. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
  5. IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  2. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  3. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  5. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 11 AM Voter Turnout At 25.76%; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase