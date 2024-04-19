‘Not INDIA Bloc or NDA Alliance, I Am Working For Janta Alliance’, Says Chandrashekar Azad ‘Ravan’

A

This (Dalit-Muslim unity) should have happened a long time ago. Ye majloom aur majdoor ka ek majboot vikalp hai. (This is a strong alternative for the historically oppressed and the worker). “Dalit Muslim unity” can provide the much needed platform for the rise of those people or communities who want to participate in democratic politics but have historically remained outside its purview due to oppression, social or financial constraints. No one can function or move forward in a loktantra without shakti (power) and power is only with those in satta (in office). Satta prapt karna har aadmi ka lakshya hona chaiye (Achieving political power should be the goal of every individual). I am also fighting for satta.

Since before Independence, India has witnessed many governments led by many parties. They got the opportunity and worked for the country in their own ways. But even then, Babashabe Ambedkar had to form his own political party because he realised that even though the parties in power were claiming to be people centric, no one had was working on the foundational issues of the country like caste. The problems faced by the marginalised people was never on the agenda of these parties. I believe that these parties did not support us and the Dalit-Bahujan cause. And so we had to chart our own course in the country’s electoral landscape. We (Aazad and his supporters who are part of Bhim Army), could not sit at home anymore. The rebels, the people facing lathicharge of police and upper caste discrimination, the ones who are fighting unwarranted court cases for protesting against casteism, the ones who are facing bullets and even possible death, these people cannot just sit at home. They must organise and agitate. They must protest against injustice.