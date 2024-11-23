Jharkhand Results A Win For Adivasi Identity Over 'Infiltrator' Narrative

The BJP had spared no expense in campaigning in Jharkhand, with live rallies from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The party brought in its ''illegal immigrant specialist'' Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam to lead its attacks on the Soren government for letting in "infiltrators" from Bangladesh. Jharkhand's 'maati, beti and roti' (land, daughter and bread) were in danger, the BJP had said in rallies, adding that it was the "infiltrators" who were grabbing the jal,zameen and jungle from the Indigenous people of Jharkhand. This came to the fore in an election ad last week depicting Muslims barging into a Hindu home and taking it over. The Election Commission had notified the BJP to take down the ad.