Assembly Polls: Maharashtra Bag Check Row Continues, Shah Cancels Rally Due To Manipur Violence | Top Points

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi were scheduled to hold rallies in Nagpur on Sunday. However, the Union Home Minister has cancelled his rally in the city due to the ongoing situation in Manipur.

assembly elections 2024
Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi To Rally In Maharashtra; Jharkhand CM Announces New State Award | Photo: PTI
As assembly elections continue across India, the bag row in Maharashtra continues. As per the latest reports, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's bag was checked in the city of Baramati.

Meanwhile, as Jharkhand prepares for the second phase of polling, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a new state award.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Latest Developments

Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • With the assembly polls scheduled for November 20, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was scheduled to conduct a rally in Nagpur on Sunday. However, due to the volatile situation in Manipur, the BJP leader has now cancelled Sunday's rally.

  • Alongside BJP's rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also be holding a rally in the city.

  • For the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Bhartiya Janta Party has teamed up with the Mahayuti alliance along with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

  • The Congress party, on the other hand, has teamed up with the MVA alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's faction of Nationalist Congress Party.

  • Amid the bag controversy in Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's bag were checked in Baramati. As per a PTI report, Pawar's bag were checked by poll personnel at the Baramati helipad.

  • "While Pawar saheb was on his way to Karmala poll rally in Solapur, his bags were checked at the Baramati helipad. After the due checking, he boarded the chopper and proceeded for the rally,” the associate told PTI.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

  • Ahead of the second phase of polling, Jharkhand Chief Minister has announced a new state award. As per the announcement, Hemant Soren has said that the state's highest award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'.

  • As per Soren, the decision in this regard will be taken in the first cabinet meeting of the JMM-led government, if it is voted to power after the assembly polls.

  • The first phase of polling was held on November 13. As per the Election Commission, the voter turnout across 43 constituencies stood at 66.48% as of 11:30 PM for the first phase. The second phase will be held on November 20 across 38 constituencies in the state. The results will be declared by the polling body on November 23.

