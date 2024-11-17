Assembly Polls: Maharashtra Bag Check Row Continues, Shah Cancels Rally Due To Manipur Violence | Top Points

Ahead of the second phase of polling, Jharkhand Chief Minister has announced a new state award. As per the announcement, Hemant Soren has said that the state's highest award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'.

As per Soren, the decision in this regard will be taken in the first cabinet meeting of the JMM-led government, if it is voted to power after the assembly polls.