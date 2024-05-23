'Modi Ji's Favourite Friend': Rahul Gandhi Points To Report Flagging Suspected 'Coal Scam' By Adani

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "A huge coal scam has come to light under the BJP government. Through this scam that has been going on for years, Modiji's favorite friend Adani has looted thousands of crores of rupees by selling low-grade coal at three times the price, the price of which the common people have paid from their pockets by paying expensive electricity bills."

"Will the Prime Minister tell how many tempos were used to keep ED, CBI, and IT quiet on this open corruption? After June 4, an INDIA bloc government will investigate this mega scam and account for every penny looted from the public," he added.