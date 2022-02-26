Weekend Poems: February Witnesses Death Of The Singers

“Feathers live longer,”

I whisper.

The dead bird sings once more,

one for the road.

Later, at the funeral we reach

on time of the singer

croon the composition of smoke.

The cremation looks too thronged.

The background score

drowns life.

We live one step short

of all the promises and possibilities.

The gathering shushes me,

and I nod;

I have been loquacious

in the company of the bird

no more;

nevermore; never enough.



(Kushal Poddar is an author and a father, former editor of Words Surfacing. He has authored eight books, and his works have been translated into eleven languages. He tweets at @Kushalpoe. Views expressed in this article are personal and may not necessarily reflect the views of Outlook Magazine)